Official Teaser Video for ‘5,000-HP’ Devel Sixteen Looks Like It Was Made by Someone’s Uncle

Had anyone else forgotten about the Devel Sixteen? I had, it's hard to commit to memory something as absurd as a Dubai-designed hypercar with a quad-turbo, 5,000-horsepower V16 engine and claimed top speed near 350 mph. Its concept has been kicking around since 2013, almost as long as the SSC Tuatara, leading many people to write it off as vaporware. Even so, Devel's still trying to make the Sixteen happen, as it showed by uploading a dev video that only makes it look more amateur than ever.

Posted to YouTube in late July, the video shows a prototype Sixteen testing on an airstrip in Lecco, Italy, its 12.3-liter V16 supposedly running without forced induction. The car depicted parades around in primer, which itself isn't a problem for a prototype, though it does suggest the vehicle Devel let social media personalities drive in 2019 was nowhere close to a finished product.