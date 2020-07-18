A Nurburgring Expert Can Really Make the 619-HP Polestar 1 Move

While the 619-horsepower Polestar 1 hybrid coupe is certainly fun to look at, we're more interested in seeing it run flat-out. There are few better places to do that than the Nurburgring and when you've got such a high-powered sports car at your disposal, it's tough to do anything but hammer it through the track's 12.94 miles of twists and turns. Luckily, Nurburgring ace Misha Charoudin was able to test the Polestar's mettle, and apparently, the Swede lives up to the hype.

Charoudin uploaded the run to his YouTube channel, starting with a brief drive to the Nürburgring. Of course, this in itself is a treat as it's as close as you'll come to a real-life Forza Horizon festival. Porsches, BMWs and hot-hatches outnumber regular vehicles on the road, showing you've really arrived at the car enthusiast holy land.

When you're a Nurburgring regular like Charoudin, who knows the entire Nordschleife by memory, you get a so-called "fast pass." He flashes his pass and enters the track as smoothly as merging onto a freeway. From then on, the quiet and beautifully styled Polestar 1 turns up the volume and attacks the tarmac.