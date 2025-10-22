2027 Kia Telluride Looks Like a Rolling Brick, Debuts Nov. 20

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The mid-size three-row segment champs probably didn’t see Kia coming out of nowhere swinging for the fences with the Telluride, but you can bet the competition’s paying attention to the South Korean automaker now.

On Wednesday, the 2027 Kia Telluride broke cover with two teaser images and confirmation that the next-gen SUV will debut on November 20 at the 2025 LA auto show. If the shadowy teaser images are any indication the new Telluride’s going to be blocky, crisp, and double down on presence.

The image showing the front confirms the amber-colored LED daytime running lights that, among other things like its budget Range Rover-like appearance, make the Telluride stand out on the road will continue. The lighting elements are slimmer, more defined, and taller than today’s units. The front end and overall shape is brick-like and feels almost out of Jeep’s classic playbook.

The top-down image reveals two sunroofs on this presumably top-trim model, a creased hood, and punched-out fenders. The squared-off rear end seems to be making the trip for the second-gen model, but we can’t see the taillights, yet.

Expect the new Telluride to share its underpinnings and powertrains with the second-generation Hyundai Palisade. That will translate to a new 3.5-liter V6 producing 287 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque hooked to an 8-speed automatic. Front-wheel drive will be standard while all-wheel drive will be an option.

The big news will be the addition of a hybrid powertrain. A 2.5-liter turbo-four is paired with pair of transmission-mounted electric motors for a combined output of 329 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque. Front-wheel drive will be standard while all-wheel drive will be an option. Driving range should check in at over 600 miles thanks to EPA ratings of about 33 mpg city, 35 mpg highway, and 34 mpg combined.

The 2026 Kia Telluride will cost just under $40,000 and is expected to arrive early next year.

