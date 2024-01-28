Shop Makes Modern Jeep Wranglers Look Like Weird 1930s Off-Roaders

Ya know when you're quail hunting with your fellow socialites and you don't want to muddy your Rolls-Royce in the field but you still need something that can carry your custom-engraved rifles and whiskey chest? We've all been there. Thankfully the Spanish shop Hurtan has the right vehicle for you: a custom-body Jeep Wrangler that looks like a 1930s off-roader.

It's called the Hurtan Vintage and it starts life as a JK-generation Jeep Wrangler but it ends up looking like something Jay Gatsby would off-road. After the re-body, the Wrangler looks like an Art Deco-era sedan, with its rounded rear roofline, swoopy front fenders, fender-mounted spare wheel, and big protruding headlamps. The door handles give away its Wrangler roots but the rest of it looks very much like an '30s sedan. The signature Jeep grille is also replaced with a massive chrome grille, similar to that of a '30s Rolls-Royce.

Hurtan

While the roof no longer comes off like it does on a stock Wrangler, the center roof panels of the Vintage are still removable, creating a massive panoramic sunroof.

Not much has changed inside, though. Hurtan replaced the stock Jeep trim with wood trim, reupholstered the seats with richer leather, and embossed "Vintage" badges into the headrests. Other than that, it looks very much like a JK Jeep Wrangler inside. That's fine, though, as you get old-school looks outside but new-school creature comforts inside.

You can personalize your Hurtan Vintages color scheme, with choices of either single or two-tone exterior paints, and custom interior finishes. According to Hurtan, two engine choices are available: a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gas engine with 266 horsepower, or a 2.2-liter diesel with 197 horsepower. Both have automatic transmissions and four-wheel drive. However, it's interesting to see the 2.0-liter engine offered, as Jeep didn't begin offering its 2.0-liter turbo-four until the JL generation.

Hurtan

Socialite jokes aside, this Hurtan Vintage is pretty cool. It's a unique custom-body car that adds a ton of character and uniqueness to an incredibly common SUV that you're probably bored of seeing. But since it is just a common Jeep underneath, parts are affordable and readily available, making the Vintage relatively low-maintenance.

Hurtan doesn't list how much a Vintage costs, or if you have to source the Wrangler yourself, as each car is custom ordered. It likely isn't cheap but it's also one of the only ways to go off-roading in 1930s style.