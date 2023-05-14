Jeep Wrangler-Based Rezvani Tank Hybrid Is More Aggro Than Eco

We've all been there, driving through Beverly Hills in our custom-built, "Tactical Utility Vehicles," feeling judged for not being green enough. But how are you supposed to let people know that you're tough, cool, and tactical, without getting those judgmental stares from your fellow elite? Thankfully, there's a solution. The Jeep Wrangler-based Rezvani Tank now offers a hybrid powertrain, plucked from the Wrangler 4xe.

The Tank's standard engine is the same 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 that you get in various different Jeeps, which makes 285 horsepower. However, for an additional $8,500, you get the Wrangler 4xe's 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, two electric motors, and 17 kWh battery. The hybrid setup makes 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet. Despite its hybrid nature, the Rezvani Tank still has the same eight-speed automatic transmission, selectable all-wheel drive, and both a high and low range.

Rezvani claims that the hybrid Tank gets 49 MPGe and can drive up to 20 miles on electricity alone. That's the same MPGe figure as the Wrangler 4xe but two fewer miles of electric range, likely due to the added weight of the Tank's custom body work, bigger wheels, and knobby tires.

Aside from the charging port on the driver's side front fender, there's no indication that the Tank is a hybrid. Which means owners will likely have to add some graphics, or get creative with color choices, so judgmental onlookers know it's a hybrid.

Interestingly, Rezvani also offers the hybrid setup in the Tank Military Edition. The Military Edition is significantly heavier, thanks to being bulletproof, having underside explosive protection, mil-spec run-flat tires, ram bumpers, reinforced shocks, and a smoke screen system. So efficiency may vary.

If you don't mind the judgmental stares of Prius drivers, and want to embrace the aggressive look of the Rezvani Tank, there are other more extreme powertrain options available, such as the 707 horsepower Hellcat engine, and the 1,000 horsepower Demon engine.