Jeep Wrangler Also Losing the Diesel Option: Report

The 2023 Jeep Wrangler will be your last chance to buy the iconic doors-off off-roader with the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel engine. After a short run of only 3 model years, the diesel-powered Wrangler is reportedly going out of production alongside the Ram 1500 EcoDiesel.

Diesel engines have had a long, slow fade out since the emissions scandals of 2015, including the former FCA being embroiled in recent suits over diesel emissions cheating. Just this August, a federal judge ordered Stellantis to pay $300M for alleged defeat devices used in more than 100,000 Ram and Jeep vehicles. Though FCA initially denied the accusation and is named in the suit, Stellantis foots the bill.

Stellantis

According to jlwranglerforums.com, Stellantis sent an email to Jeep dealers announcing a limited production final edition of the Wrangler Rubicon diesel called the Farout. The photo posted by forum member Redrockjk shows details of the Farout including options and an image of the truck itself, which doesn’t look too different from a normal Rubicon.

It seems the Farout-specific accoutrements are limited to a badge that reads “3.0L D” for its diesel engine, red accents in the interior, and wheels from the Jeep Gladiator. The badge isn’t available on any other diesel-powered Wrangler. Overall, it seems like a limited update to drum up some final interest before the EcoDiesel engine goes out of production.

One of the more interesting details of the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel is that the engines are made by the Italian company VM Motori, which is owned by Stellantis. It has produced the engines for North America since 2014, with an update in 2019. The engine also got stellar fuel economy, even in trucks like the Ram 1500. It was probably the neatest engine available for the Wrangler and it covered a lot of bases.

Stellantis has yet to officially announce the end of Wrangler diesel production. Though with the confirmation of the end of Ram 1500 EcoDiesel production, official word shouldn’t be far behind.