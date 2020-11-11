The Rezvani Hercules 6×6 Is a Jacked Up Jeep Wrangler With an Optional 1,300 HP Tuned Dodge Demon V8
Rezvani calls it the "god of all trucks." If that's proof that we live in hell, this off-roader is prepared for it.
If you've ever had the urge to daily-drive a SEMA truck, Rezvani has just the thing in its new Hercules 6x6 off-roader. That's right: It has six wheels capable of six-wheel drive standard, plus an available 1,300-horsepower 7.0L supercharged V8.
The Hercules 6x6 is based on the four-door JKU-generation Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, but has clearly evolved into something more. You'll pay a lot more than you would for the Jeep as the Hercules 6x6 starts at $225,000, but you'll also get a bit more length and height, a pickup bed behind the back seat, plus thermal and night vision. It retains the JKU's steel body-on-frame design, however.
Rezvani calls it the "god of all trucks," but they built this ostentatious thing to be able to go through all kinds of hell. It rides on Fox Racing suspension, a Dana 60 axle set and 37-inch tires. There are also air lockers and an air compressor to use. You can even spec it with bulletproof ballistic armor protection if you want.
The real star of the options list is an upgraded Dodge Demon V8 that's been bored and stroked to 7.0 liters. In went forged pistons, a forged camshaft and forged stroker crank, and it was crowned with that unruly Demon supercharger. The final product makes over 1,300 hp and 989 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed transmission from the Dodge Ram TRX puts that power to the wheels.
Rezvani designed this big chunk to look as if it's wearing armor. Every truck has a roof-mounted LED light bar and a metal sport bar that looms over the eight-foot bed available in several colors. The wheels are also available in several custom finishes. The launch edition of the Hercules 6x6, for example, matches its bronze sport bar with its wheels.
The interior is also highly customizable, with various Napa leather seats, lighting options and even instrument gauge colors all available to tweak. A suede headliner further differentiates the Hercules from its removable-door Wrangler basis. Its 9-inch infotainment screen also features Apple CarPlay.
The Hercules 6x6 Military Edition takes the Hercules 6x6 to its logical tacticool end, and naturally, it's available with the 1,300-hp Demon V8. Starting at $325,000, it has a truly absurd list of upgrades, including FLIR thermal night vision, bulletproof glass, run-flat tires, kevlar armor, a self-sealing fuel tank, armored radiator, ram bumpers, reinforced suspension and even underside explosive protection. It features electromagnetic pulse protection for E1, E2 and E3 pulses. There are electrified door handles, sirens, strobe lights, a smoke screen, magnetic dead bolts, an intercom system and gas masks. Rezvani also added extra-bright "blinding" front and rear lights. If things really go wrong, there's also a hypothermia and first aid kits.
The Military Edtion also offers continuous video surveillance gets uploaded to the cloud, just in case someone wants to steal your 6x6. Then again, if you're so paranoid that you're ordering a Military Edition truck with gas masks and underside explosive protection, are you really sure you want your truck's data in the cloud? I'm just saying.
There are three other engines if the 1,300-hp Demon is a bit much: a 500-hp 6.4-liter SRT V8, a 3.0-liter turbodisel V6 with 260 hp and 442 pound feet of torque, and a standard 285-hp 3.6-liter V6.
Rezvani says that the available tuned Demon engine makes it the most powerful six-wheeler in the world, which we hope gets interpreted as a challenge by everybody else. Hell yeah, bring us more ridiculous 6x6 trucks, please.
