If you've ever had the urge to daily-drive a SEMA truck, Rezvani has just the thing in its new Hercules 6x6 off-roader. That's right: It has six wheels capable of six-wheel drive standard, plus an available 1,300-horsepower 7.0L supercharged V8.

The Hercules 6x6 is based on the four-door JKU-generation Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, but has clearly evolved into something more. You'll pay a lot more than you would for the Jeep as the Hercules 6x6 starts at $225,000, but you'll also get a bit more length and height, a pickup bed behind the back seat, plus thermal and night vision. It retains the JKU's steel body-on-frame design, however.