Jeep Trademarks ‘Jeep Xtreme Performance’ For Possible Use on Vehicles and Parts

Jeep filed a trademark last month for a potential new performance designation, "Jeep Xtreme Performance," (JXP) which may appear on future high-performance Jeeps.

Filed June 30 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the trademark specifies "motor vehicles, namely, automobiles, trucks, vans, sport utility vehicles and structural parts therefor." Jeep has held a trademark on the JXP moniker before, but only for branded clothing and outdoor gear sold overseas.

Jeep spokesman Ron Kiino told The Drive that Jeep won't comment on future products and didn't specify if the moniker would apply to vehicles or apparel.

Jeep has used the "Xtreme" designation on trim levels before, most recently the 2022 Jeep Wrangler Xtreme Recon trim that equips the familiar off-roader with a V-8 engine and massive wheels.

Jeep doesn't seem to have made any noise about needing to reboot itself as a performance brand, and the value of doing so is questionable to put it lightly. While a name like JXP would let Jeep expand further into performance vehicles—not necessarily off-road either—not all its expansion plans have been a success. Head of Jeep in North America Jim Morrison told Motor Authority in April that the Gladiator hadn't sold as well as expected, and that variants such as the 392 Rubicon no longer looked likely.