Party Crashers: Ford Bronco Concepts Show Up at Jeep’s Biggest Event in Moab

If you're more focused on the essentials, this is undoubtedly the best of the bunch.
4 Wheel Parts' Bronco
Finally, 4 Wheel Parts' Bronco is a four-door Black Diamond trim that's equal parts show and go. It's painted in vibrant red with matching accessories, from the Smittybilt rooftop tent to the hardware on the 17-inch Method wheels. Mounted on those rollers are hulking 37-inch BF Goodrich mud terrains, which we expect to see on the upcoming Bronco Warthog performance variant.
There's a plethora of lighting accessories here, which are just as useful as they are cool to look at. Remember, function over form is key for 4x4 success, and this seems like a decent blend of both.