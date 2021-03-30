Party Crashers: Ford Bronco Concepts Show Up at Jeep’s Biggest Event in Moab

If you consider yourself a true off-roader, then you're definitely aware of Easter Jeep Safari. Heck, you might even be in Moab right now with the rest of the four-wheeling fanatics. Should that be the case, look out for a fleet of custom Ford Broncos who just so happen to be trawling around Hell's Gate at the same time as Jeep's wild Wrangler and Gladiator concepts.

Ford announced that it's officially teaming up with RTR Vehicles, ARB 4x4 Accessories, and 4 Wheel Parts for aftermarket Bronco goodies. As part of that announcement, a caravan of Broncos stormed Moab for what Ford called the "Easter Safari" event, intentionally leaving out the Jeep tidbit. That's sure to spark some funny looks from the Wrangler diehards because as we've seen already online, they're wheeling right beside one another.