This Is How You Take the 2021 Ford Bronco's Doors and Roof Off

During the Bronco's media preview event last week, I got a chance to grab a door- and roof-removal tutorial with a couple of Ford representatives. The new Broncos come with Bronco-stamped tool kits to help you remove the doors and other parts. But if you lose the tool kit, I don't imagine it will be very hard to head down to your local hardware store and find replacements.

The new 2021 Ford Bronco —which is a wonderful off-roader and a direct competitor to the reigning king, the Jeep Wrangler —also features removable doors and roof panels. Curious as to how one removes said doors and roof panels? We got you!

This is the first time the Bronco has ever been offered as a four-door model. And all Bronco models, regardless of trim or package, will have removable doors. The hard-top, three-section roof comes as standard on the two-door Broncos. A soft-top roof is standard on the four-door models, though you can upgrade that for the molded-in-color hard-top for $695 if you wish.

What's neat about the new Bronco is Ford designed it so that its doors would fit nicely in the trunk. The doors themselves are frameless and mirrorless, which means when you roll down the window, you effectively halve the size of the door. The front doors are still 48 pounds apiece, though, so if you're short and weak like I am, taking them off might be a two-person process.

Similarly, the four-door roof removal process looks pretty easy until you get to the rear section that also includes the rear window glass. That panel weighs about 65 pounds and you almost certainly need a friend to help you take it off.

Check out the removal process for the doors and roof below!