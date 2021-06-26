Ford Broncos Are Showing Up at Buyers’ Doors

While this may all sound like stellar news for buyers who have been waiting patiently and not-so-patiently for their Broncos, there are still hurdles delaying delivery. As we reported a few days ago, Ford received a high number of orders for models equipped with the max tow and Sasquatch packages, meaning extra time in production. Ford Chief Program Engineer Eric Loeffler told me this week during a media event, “If someone is buying a Bronco, they’re ordering it loaded.” Now the Blue Oval has the good news/bad news experience of figuring out how to prioritize the orders.

Ford employees are working overtime to get these hot vehicles out the door, and it appears that not even flooding can keep the Bronco train down for long; the same fan forum reported that a flood from heavy rains stopped production for only an hour last night. According to the poster on Bronco6G, there were no major impacts to the plant or vehicles already produced. Since the Bronco can ford up to 33.5 inches of water, they can presumably drive the SUVs right out of there, dry them off, and they’re ready to go.