Original Molding for First-Ever Ford Mustang Concept Unearthed, Listed for Sale Online

A seller in Grand Rapids, Michigan claims to have a mold of the original Ford Mustang I concept car from 1962, and $16,000 will buy the rusty metal shell that was used to produce a non-rolling concept of the car two years before the actual Mustang made an appearance.

Barn Finds

A few weeks ago, we brought you the story of a "barn find" Mustang Mach 1 that turned out to be a somewhat normal car with a vinyl wrap that just looked like ratty buried treasure. This...thing is something else entirely. It's not a car, or even on wheels. The mold on sale is a very rough metal shell that was apparently used to form the body pieces of the radical wedge-shaped Mustang I concept two years before Ford's real Mustang went on sale. The car made from the mold was a non-rolling proof of concept that the design house built before making one that could actually drive.

Ford

The running Mustang I was powered by a mid-mounted V-4 engine and rolled on funky "wobbly-web" wheels from Lotus. It's quite a striking design and is very different from the car the public actually saw on dealers' lots. The philosophy behind the project was to build something to "fill a vacuum between go-karts and the Corvette." The Mustang II concept that followed it was much closer to the production car but retained quite a bit of future-funk that didn't make it into final design work.

Barn Finds