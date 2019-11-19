2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible: A Topless, V-8-Powered Feast for the Senses

Previewed as a "concept" at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit back in January, a drop-top version of Lexus' flagship grand tourer is finally here. Making its debut at this year's Los Angeles Auto Show is the 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible, and it looks to deliver everything we loved about its fixed-roof brother—concept car looks, raucous V-8, beautifully crafted interior—while being able to stow its cloth roof away at the press of a button.

Available in black or beige (or blue if you're lucky enough, but more on that later), the LC Convertible's four-layer soft-top takes 15 seconds to open, 16 seconds to close, and can be operated at speeds of up to 31 miles per hour. It adds 217 pounds to the LC 500's curb weight, tipping the scales at 4,497 pounds compared to the Coupe's 4,280.