Here's Lexus Teasing Its New Flagship V8 F Models for 2022

There was a time when Toyota was supposed to develop its new V8 by racing it at the super challenging Nürburgring 24 Hours. Now, despite earlier reports, it looks like the group's most furious engines are back on track over at Lexus, with "a new era of F Sport performance vehicles" already in the pipeline for the 2022 model year. As reported earlier, instead of canceling them, Lexus is expected to launch its trio of new F cars in November, starting with what sounds like the new IS F. Building on the 2021 IS 350 F Sport's technology, the smaller sedan is likely to use the naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter V8 already known from the RC and LC 500 coupes, this time tuned to produce 474 horsepower and 395 pound-feet of torque.

What's even more exciting is the new twin-turbo Lexus V8, which is a 4.0-liter affair reportedly making 661 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque. This is slated to make its debut in the potential LS F sedan and LC F coupe, completing this new premium power trio from Japan. As far as matching transmissions go, the 10-speed automatic currently used in the gorgeous LC is the most likely contender.