V8-Powered 2022 Lexus IS 500 Sounds Damn Good on the Track

Making 472 horsepower and 395 pound-feet of torque, it's essentially the same engine found in the LC 500 and RC F, as well as the discontinued GS F and IS F sedans. As someone who happens to be in possession of an LC 500 at the moment (review incoming soon), the sound Lexus' 5.0-liter makes is glorious and I'm glad to see the aural appeal carried over to the more practical IS 500. It's loud and musical and rowdy and quite possibly the very best part of the LC 500.

Put this engine in more cars, Lexus. More ears deserve to bask in its magnificence before everything is electric.

Weighing just 143 pounds more than the IS 350 (and, believe it or not, a whopping 449 pounds less than that LC 500), the IS 500 hits 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. Other performance enhancements include bigger brakes with improved cooling, lighter 19-inch Enkei wheels, and a new Yamaha rear performance damper.

Pricing has yet to be announced.

