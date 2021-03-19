More V8 Lexus IS 500 Details Announced: Launch Edition Gets Special Paint and BBS Wheels

Said goodies include the compulsory and exclusive glossy primer "Incognito" paint color; black and gray ultrasuede on the seats, door accents, and center console; unique silver ash wood on the steering wheel; a different Launch Edition start-up animation for the digital instrument cluster; and, of course, a numbered plaque showing where a given car fell on the production line.
Mechanically, it's all the same as the regular IS 500, which means an unassisted 5.0-liter V8 making 472 horsepower and 395 pound-feet of torque. The Launch Edition does get the 19-inch matte black BBS forged wheels from the Dynamic Handling Package which cut four pounds of unsprung weight per corner compared to the regular F Sport wheel.