More V8 Lexus IS 500 Details Announced: Launch Edition Gets Special Paint and BBS Wheels

It's been nearly a month since Lexus announced and revealed the V8-powered IS 500 and I, personally, am still reeling from the news. In this era of rapid and rampant electrification, Lexus bringing its big, naturally-aspirated V8 back into its smallest sedan is fantastic. It came so out of left field that sometimes I question whether or not it's actually an elaborate prank or if I'm living through some weird, Toyota-sponsored lucid dream.

On principle alone, the IS 500 is a special car. Lexus knows this too which is probably why it's kicking off the production run with a special edition of the sport sedan. The 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance Launch Edition will be limited to, you guessed it, 500 units. Thankfully for those who don't know someone who knows someone who works at Lexus or want to pay the inevitable dealer markups, the Launch Edition goodies are pretty much all cosmetic.