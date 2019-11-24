Volkswagen America CEO Sees Youth-Driven 'Rebellion' Coming Against SUVs

Volkswagen Group of America's CEO Scott Keogh revealed in an interview that he believes the SUV/CUV body style dominating the modern new car market has a limited shelf life, and that something will come along to replace it in a big way.

Keogh told Roadshow at this past week's Los Angeles Auto Show that he thinks the SUV and CUV face the same fate as every past mainstream family car body style. Station wagons gave way to minivans and minivans to crossovers, reasons Keogh, who says he sees a "rebellion" against the establishment crossover coming, spurred by younger generations of driving-enthusiastic buyers.

"Rebellion tends not to come from 65-year-olds," Keogh told the publication.