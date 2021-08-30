Upscale Ford Bronco Could Ditch the Removable Roof to Fight Land Rover: Report

The Ford Bronco is touted as a capable off-road rig, but it isn't exactly known for being the most luxurious truck on the block. What it lacks in creature comforts, it makes up for in uniqueness—there aren't many four-wheel drives left with a stick shift and a removable top. According to the Bronco's chief engineer, though, the icon could get an upscale variant that ditches the convertible roof and ups the amenities. That is, if customers want it.

Eric Loeffler, who led the Bronco's development, mentioned the possibility of making a high-end version with more impressive...everything, both inside and out. “[T]here are those of us who wonder what would happen if you wanted to go full Land Rover fighter with this vehicle, way up end, and then you would notice that they don’t have a removable top and they need that for quietness and so forth, so if we ever wanted to do something like that, then that could happen,” Loeffler noted to Ford Authority.