Frankenstein Ford Model A Ditches V-8 for 27-Liter Supercharged Tank Engine

At this point, we’ve all heard someone call a hefty luxury sedan or a bro-dozer truck a “tank.” Of course, it’s a figure of speech as nothing comes close to the weapon of war in any way other size, and even then it’s a stretch. The creation we’re talking about here isn’t a tank by definition, either, but it’s got the heart from one and in a bunch of ways, that’s all that matters.

You’re looking at Russell Lowe’s Ford tank/car/truck. It’s a Model A body sitting on top of a 1949 Ford Bonus F-250 chassis. Propelling all of that is an enormous 27-liter Rover Meteor V-12 tank engine strapped up front. The absolute unit of an engine came from a Centurion tank and makes between 1,000 and 1,200 horsepower using two carburetors and a supercharger that runs around 6 psi of boost.

In an interview with Street Machine, Russell said he and a pal built the contraption for fun, but mentions the process wasn’t at all easy. Since the engine came from a military vehicle, technical details were scarce, and many related documents were classified. Brakes and steering are original to the F-250 that was sourced for the project, which according to Russell should “slow us down, with a little bit of luck.” Fuel delivery comes courtesy of a tiny beer keg from New Zealand Breweries, so the vehicle’s driving range most likely leaves plenty to be desired.