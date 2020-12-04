Ford's 'Mega-Zilla': An Even More Powerful Crate Engine Based on the 7.3L Godzilla Is Coming

The 7.3-liter is based on what Ford’s Mike Goodwin calls the “old-school” pushrod design versus modern overhead cam engines. Because the camshaft is integrated into the block, the lump can be smaller and lighter, which is an advantage for racers—especially of the drag race variety. Ford’s pushrod unit uses a cast-iron block with aluminum cylinder heads and a composite manifold, though it's yet to be seen how the Mega-Zilla might differ. Presumably, it'll be lighter and, of course, more powerful; the formula just hasn't been released to this point.

As these mills are placed under the hood of hot rods, there's sure to be a sizable aftermarket. There's a control pack that allows you to put the Godzilla crate engine into virtually any vehicle, like an old F100 pickup, a vintage Bronco, or maybe even a shopping cart that would scare bystanders at Target. It's hard to imagine that the Mega-Zilla will be any different seeing as folks love the original for its super versatile design.

YouTuber Revan Evan and former boss at Ford Performance Brian Wolfe discovered in the process of modifying a 7.3-liter that they could squeeze it into a Fox-body Mustang and push the horsepower to 780-plus without boost. In fact, Godzilla is narrower in the hips than the Coyote by a full 4.5 inches.