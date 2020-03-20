2021 Ford Bronco Sport Will Be AWD Only, Has 1.5- and 2.0-Liter Engines

There’s still confusion as to when both the 2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport will debut as the world’s car premieres have been pushed to unknown dates thanks to a certain viral infection. Luckily, Ford’s dealer network is as good at keeping secrets as a colander is good at holding water because more Bronco Sport details have apparently leaked.

Like many of the leaks that have plagued Ford, the slip came from the company’s dealership new car ordering system and was discovered by a member of the BroncoSport.com forum. The biggest reveal of the supposed leak is that the order form denotes that Ford will forego its traditional lineup-wide trim nomenclature for Base, Big Bend, Outer Banks, Badlands, and First Edition trims, all of which are four-wheel drive.

This is the first we’ve heard that there won’t be a front-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive standalone option. We’re somewhat surprised by the revelation, but it’s a good surprise and speaks to Ford not just delivering a cut-rate, baby Bronco for those who just want to go outdoors “For the ‘Gram.”

Along with the trim levels and four-wheel drive information leaked, the order form also gave us the Bronco Sport’s engine options, which will include a 1.5-liter EcoBoost, likely the new Dragon turbocharged three-cylinder that’s made its way into the new Escape, and a larger 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine, the same turbocharged four-cylinder engine that’s found in a number of Ford products. Given the Bronco Sport and Escape are supposed to ride on the same platform, and the engines match up, horsepower is likely between 181 and 250 respectively. Each will be coupled to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Sorry, manual fans.

The order form also dropped the Bronco Sport’s color palette, which will include either a black or gray roof, along with Alto Blue Metallic, Area 51, Cactus Gray, Carbonized Gray, Cyber Orange Metallic, Iconic Silver, Kodiak Brown, Oxford White, Rapid Red Metallic, and Shadow Black. Along with the Bronco Sport’s hues, two rim options will be available, either a Carbon Gray 17-inch wheel or a Carbonized Gray 17-inch wheel. Tire options will be sized either 225/65 R17 or 235/65 R17.

Furthermore, the order form details that customers will be able to spec their Bronco Sport with heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, MyFord Tech, remote start, reverse sensing system, body-color bumpers, wireless phone charging, and three interior options, including Active Orange cloth seats, Area 51 Cloth seats, or Ebony leather seats.

One option that we’re slightly confused by is something in the order form called a Roof-Conversion Low Opening. From the leaked images we’ve seen, there hasn’t been a drop-top, removable roof, or even cut lines that make us believe the roof comes off. To our eyes, the Bronco Sport looks similar to the larger Explorer with a unibody design. Maybe Ford has something up its sleeve that hasn’t leaked...yet.

Both the 2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport were supposed to debut this month and then later next month, but Ford’s been mum about its premiere plans ever since the world descended into chaos. Perhaps it’ll follow other manufacturers and debut the two off-road SUVs online? Or maybe Ford will wait until this whole thing is over and everyone goes back to work? We’ll let you all know as soon as we do.

