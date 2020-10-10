This RWD-Swapped Volkswagen Golf with a BMW V8 Is a Sleeper Drift King

If you’re reading this article, chances are at some point in your life you’ve been in an empty parking lot after dark, and either you or your friend has thought: Yeah, time for some driving. Probably in some crap econobox with tires shaggier than the wisps of beard anyone in your peer group at the time was trying to cultivate and horsepower not far off the ABV of Your First Beers.™️

This Volkswagen Golf is not one of those cars. Normally the Golf is an unassumingly capable thing that, even in its most boring forms, somehow evokes the spirit of those parking lot moments but with the ability to actually deliver on them. Formula One driver Carlos Sainz Jr. refused to get rid of his Golf until someone finally foisted a company car on him. There’s just something about the way they’re so straightforwardly competent, not underpowered or so expensive you feel like you have to behave yourself in one and with all the capabilities to cause mischief.