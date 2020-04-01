This Supercharger Kit Will Push Your Ford 7.3-Liter V-8 to a Whopping 700 HP

As we've seen before, the 7.3-liter has massive potential once it gains room to breathe. Fettle with the heads, add an upgraded cam, and voila—you've got a colossal performance engine ready to drop into whatever project you might be working on.

The "Godzilla" does, in fact, fit under the hood of a Fox-Body Mustang, and it's actually 4.5 inches narrower than a 5.0-liter Coyote. This is a major plus for anyone considering a drag build featuring the new-for-2020 engine, though it likely wouldn't be the cheapest route to take. Still yet, there's no denying how impressive this unit is in go-fast applications, especially since it was developed for heavy-duty trucks.

Should you decide to keep the engine under the hood of your F-Series pickup, like most will, there's no need to worry about the 10-speed automatic keeping up. Whipple simultaneously developed a suite of transmission tuning tech that bolsters the 10R140's calibration while retaining tow/haul, off-road, and eco modes. The gearbox's underpinnings are already strong and have held up to eight-second quarter-mile runs in the light-duty F-150 configuration, which wears the 10R80 nameplate.

Pricing for the 3.0-liter Whipple kit is undisclosed at the moment, though interested customers can reach out to the company for more details in regards to their specific build. The kit is in late-development at present, though the aftermarket company intends to roll out certified production models in the coming months.

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com

h/t: TFL Truck