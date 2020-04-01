This Supercharger Kit Will Push Your Ford 7.3-Liter V-8 to a Whopping 700 HP
Not too bad for a gas truck engine.
Ford's 7.3-liter "Godzilla" Super Duty engine has proven to be incredibly mod-friendly so far, even making north of 600 horsepower without any forced induction. It was only a matter of time, though, until someone built a blower kit for the mighty V-8 and the results are, as you'd expect, pretty stout. The tuning gurus at Whipple have developed a 3.0-liter supercharger that fits atop the big-block engine, making around 700 horsepower at the flywheel while upping the torque rating to 750 pound-feet.
That's not too shabby considering the power plant's stock output sits at 430 horsepower and 475 pound-feet. What's more, all this grunt is available lower in the rev range thanks to the twin-screw supercharger that produces around eight pounds of boost. Whipple also offers a 132-millimeter throttle body that increases airflow to the lump's intake.
SVT Performance got a sneak peek at the Whipple in its prototype form and posted photos online for the Blue Oval world to see. While the testers built to this point have all been made of billet metal, production examples are expected to be cast aluminum.
As we've seen before, the 7.3-liter has massive potential once it gains room to breathe. Fettle with the heads, add an upgraded cam, and voila—you've got a colossal performance engine ready to drop into whatever project you might be working on.
The "Godzilla" does, in fact, fit under the hood of a Fox-Body Mustang, and it's actually 4.5 inches narrower than a 5.0-liter Coyote. This is a major plus for anyone considering a drag build featuring the new-for-2020 engine, though it likely wouldn't be the cheapest route to take. Still yet, there's no denying how impressive this unit is in go-fast applications, especially since it was developed for heavy-duty trucks.
Should you decide to keep the engine under the hood of your F-Series pickup, like most will, there's no need to worry about the 10-speed automatic keeping up. Whipple simultaneously developed a suite of transmission tuning tech that bolsters the 10R140's calibration while retaining tow/haul, off-road, and eco modes. The gearbox's underpinnings are already strong and have held up to eight-second quarter-mile runs in the light-duty F-150 configuration, which wears the 10R80 nameplate.
Pricing for the 3.0-liter Whipple kit is undisclosed at the moment, though interested customers can reach out to the company for more details in regards to their specific build. The kit is in late-development at present, though the aftermarket company intends to roll out certified production models in the coming months.
h/t: TFL Truck
