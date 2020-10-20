Stock 7.3L Ford Truck Engine Pushes Mustang Cobra Jet to a 10-Second Quarter-Mile

We know Ford's 7.3-liter "Godzilla" V8 has plenty of power potential. One was even built to 780 horsepower without any forced induction, proving there's a ton left on the table in terms of total output. That said, following all of these engine dyno runs, we haven't really seen what the lump can do inside a car. Well, this Mustang Cobra Jet is proof that even in stock form, the pushrod unit can turn some genuinely quick times. How about a 10-second quarter-mile?

That's what Blaine Ramey and Paul's High Performance in Jackson, Michigan were able to achieve with a factory-sealed 7.3-liter. Aside from an OBR Control Systems ECU and calibration, the S197 Cobra Jet's engine has zero real modifications. It's hooked up to a Turbo 400 transmission with a 4,500-rpm stall, helping it to start its run near full-power.