Stock 7.3L Ford Truck Engine Pushes Mustang Cobra Jet to a 10-Second Quarter-Mile
The factory-sealed Super Duty V8 shows you don't need big mods to make solid power.
We know Ford's 7.3-liter "Godzilla" V8 has plenty of power potential. One was even built to 780 horsepower without any forced induction, proving there's a ton left on the table in terms of total output. That said, following all of these engine dyno runs, we haven't really seen what the lump can do inside a car. Well, this Mustang Cobra Jet is proof that even in stock form, the pushrod unit can turn some genuinely quick times. How about a 10-second quarter-mile?
That's what Blaine Ramey and Paul's High Performance in Jackson, Michigan were able to achieve with a factory-sealed 7.3-liter. Aside from an OBR Control Systems ECU and calibration, the S197 Cobra Jet's engine has zero real modifications. It's hooked up to a Turbo 400 transmission with a 4,500-rpm stall, helping it to start its run near full-power.
The team who built it claims dyno numbers of 500 horsepower and 500 pound-feet at the crank; from the factory, Ford rates the 7.3-liter at 430 horsepower and 475 pound-feet. These are moderate increases that are sure to climb as they install an upgraded intake, camshafts and headers but, for now, they're running stock Super Duty hardware. Pretty impressive when you think about it.
With a driver, the Cobra Jet weighs 3,280 pounds. Roughly 540 of those pounds can be attributed to the 7.3-liter crate engine—that's about 100 more than a traditional Coyote V8 build.
Sticky tires certainly helped the Mustang lay down the 10.97-second quarter-mile time, but the bulk can be attributed to this do-it-all engine. There's a seemingly infinite amount of room to grow, too, as other examples have proved hugely capable, even with stock blocks. Brian Wolfe and Willis Peformance's 7.3-liter build is a prime example of what's possible with the new Godzilla platform. They're piecing together a power plant that's supposedly capable of 1,600-1,800 hp and, based on previous dyno sessions, those numbers are completely believable.
With aftermarket support now flooding in—including a 3.0-liter supercharger from the folks at Whipple—there's no reason that we shouldn't see Godzilla-powered cars in the eight-second range soon.
Got a tip, or a cool Godzilla-powered drag car? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com. Or, contact the author: caleb@thedrive.com
h/t to David Henderlong!
