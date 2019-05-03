1979 Toyota HJ45 Pop Top Camper Will Make You Ditch the RV for Hit of Adventure

Despite an influx of new-age adventure-mobiles like the 2020 Jeep Gladiator hitting the market recently, you'll find that many of the best go-anywhere off-roaders can be traced to the '70s and '80s. American classics like the Ford Bronco and Chevrolet Blazer lit the fire for many, while jewels like the Toyota Land Cruiser family of trucks did the trick in their heyday and in the decades since. This 1979 Toyota HJ45 is a stellar example of the latter, and it's for now up for auction on Bring a Trailer .

The 'Yota is kitted to the hills with essentially all the gear you'd need to take off on a long-haul excursion, sans snacks and a 24-brick of your favorite brew. A long wheelbase and pop-up camper top make for plenty of cargo room, and rear barn doors mean you'll be able to access all that storage with ease. Foldable seats line each side of the cabin with the two captain's chairs up front, the steering wheel sitting on the right-hand side.

Originally shipped over from Australia, the vehicle calls Porter Ranch, California its home for the moment.

A 4.0-liter diesel inline-six provides the necessary torque when driving off the beaten path, sending power to a four-speed manual gearbox. The powerplant isn't original but is, instead, swapped in from a fellow Land Cruiser model. Twin fuel tanks ensure that you'll be able to drive for quite a while without needing to stop and refill, a handy plus when nowhere near a small-town gas station.

Minor refreshing has been performed in the lighting department with modern LEDs now illuminating the trail ahead. Exterior trim has been touched up and small bits here and there were replaced by the current owner who's reportedly driven it less than 1,000 kilometers during their time with the Toyota.