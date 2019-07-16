Baja-Style 1987 Porsche 924S Is the Coolest P-Car You Can Buy Right Now

Porsche is the pinnacle of performance and prestige for many enthusiasts, especially those who love history. From racing machines to truly special road cars , the Stuttgart manufacturer has long bred enviable models year after year with owners putting personalized touches on their pieces of perfectly crafted German metal. However, out of all the six- and even seven-figure examples for sale on the market at any given moment, this homebuilt Baja-style Porsche 924S is undoubtedly the best option right now if you've got a hankering for slinging gravel and traversing rough terrain.

The certifiably custom P-car is featured on Bring a Trailer's online auction block with the hammer set to drop on Monday, July 22. When that time comes, and if the reserve is met, then someone will make off with a lifted and battle-hardened 924S that capitalizes on the car's strengths many didn't even know it had—thanks in no small part to a heavy dose of off-road modifications.

Fifteen-inch, white Braid wheels wrapped in BF Goodrich K02 all-terrain tires set the tone for the entire car, which rides a good deal higher than it once did in stock form. This provides the necessary ground clearance and traction for bombing B-roads, the latter also being aided by a limited-slip rear differential. Power is sourced by a naturally aspirated, 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and then sent to the rear wheels via a five-speed transaxle; the balance of a zingy four-pot and manual gearbox make for an intoxicating rifle-action driving experience all in the name of analog fun.