Baja-Style 1987 Porsche 924S Is the Coolest P-Car You Can Buy Right Now
Forget the never-driven, million-dollar classics—this is where it's at.
Porsche is the pinnacle of performance and prestige for many enthusiasts, especially those who love history. From racing machines to truly special road cars, the Stuttgart manufacturer has long bred enviable models year after year with owners putting personalized touches on their pieces of perfectly crafted German metal. However, out of all the six- and even seven-figure examples for sale on the market at any given moment, this homebuilt Baja-style Porsche 924S is undoubtedly the best option right now if you've got a hankering for slinging gravel and traversing rough terrain.
The certifiably custom P-car is featured on Bring a Trailer's online auction block with the hammer set to drop on Monday, July 22. When that time comes, and if the reserve is met, then someone will make off with a lifted and battle-hardened 924S that capitalizes on the car's strengths many didn't even know it had—thanks in no small part to a heavy dose of off-road modifications.
Fifteen-inch, white Braid wheels wrapped in BF Goodrich K02 all-terrain tires set the tone for the entire car, which rides a good deal higher than it once did in stock form. This provides the necessary ground clearance and traction for bombing B-roads, the latter also being aided by a limited-slip rear differential. Power is sourced by a naturally aspirated, 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and then sent to the rear wheels via a five-speed transaxle; the balance of a zingy four-pot and manual gearbox make for an intoxicating rifle-action driving experience all in the name of analog fun.
Other stylish yet functional accessories adorn the 924S's exterior such as a Yakima roof rack and basket; a custom-made front nudge bar bumper with a robust Warn winch and Hella 500 auxiliary lights; and true rally-style mud flaps. Make your way into the cabin and you'll also find a slew of purpose-built add-ons, like a simple and efficient switchboard for the Porsche's lights and winch. A dash-mounted Garmin GPS system is in place to help navigate trails and, below it, a Bluetooth-enabled Porsche Classic stereo.
The 32-year-old auto competed in this year's edition of the Baja XL Rally and was also displayed at Porsche's prestigious Los Angeles Experience Center. It gained internet notoriety after a feature on Petrolicious and has been on the minds of many ever since, and now, it can be had for the highest bid—whatever that might be come next week.
- RELATEDBare Carbon Fiber Porsche 935 Race Car Is 3,042 Pounds of Beautiful UnobtaniumThis is what the Batmobile would look like if Batman's secret identity was Jerry Seinfeld.READ NOW
- RELATEDLive Out Your Wildest Racing Fantasies With This Porsche 962 PrototypeThis historic Porsche race car has seen action at the 24 Hours of Daytona and even won the 1984 12 Hours of Sebring.READ NOW
- RELATEDUltra-Rare, Porsche-Powered 1955 Tempo Mikafa Vintage Camper Is Headed to AuctionIt's one of three Porsche-powered Tempo Mikafa Sport's ever made.READ NOW