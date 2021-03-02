The New Ford Bronco Looks Absolutely Killer With Barely Any Body Panels

It's typically not advisable to remove the body from your car, but for off-roaders, that's just where the fun begins. An easy way to improve your truck's capability over the open country is to start removing bits of the body—primarily the fenders and bumpers—until you have better wheel articulation and better angles of approach and departure.

Ford knows this, but it also wants to sell you some of the dozens of accessories it's offering with the upcoming truck. It took most of the body off a few four-door Broncos just to show potential buyers just how customizable the truck is, and it looks like it will indeed be simple to add new parts to your Bronco. You might not want to bolt them on once you start removing stuff, however, as a "naked" Bronco looks pretty awesome, as it turns out.