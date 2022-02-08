2022 Jeep Wrangler High Tide Takes the Xtreme Recon Package to the Beach

Jim Morrison, vice president of Jeep, noted the enthusiasm, stating "We listen to our customers, so we are celebrating their passion for beach-ready vehicles during this multiday event with the Wrangler High Tide and Jeep Beach special editions."

The inspiration comes from Jeep Beach week, hosted every year on the eve of summer in Daytona Beach, Florida. The 2021 event saw a full 200,000 visitors and 20,000 Jeeps attend, making it one of the biggest Jeep events in the continental United States. It's also an event that aims to do some good for the community, with Jeep reporting the event has raised over $2.5 million for charity to date.

A new year means new models, and in 2022, Jeep is more than happy to deliver on that promise. The company has just announced the new Wrangler High Tide and Wrangler Jeep Beach models, designed especially for fun in the sun.

The High Tide version says "HIGH TIDE" on the hood, while the limited-edition Jeep Beach version says "BEACH" on the hood. If you can't afford a new Jeep for this year's event, consider buying some stickers instead.

The new High Tide trim level comes with plenty of special equipment. It features the Xtreme Recon package, which means there's a set of 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels shod in meaty 35-inch BF Goodrich T/A KO2 tires. The wheel arches are also extended to suit the big rubber. There's also a 1.5-inch suspension lift installed from the factory paired with shocks tuned to suit, while the rear axle gets a 4.56 ratio to best suit the beach driving regime.

Other niceties include a body-colored hardtop complete with a Sunrider fliptop, which lets you get some air and sun without having to remove any panels. Rock rails are also standard, along with a Gorilla Glass windshield to better resist rock chips and strikes from other debris. Special floor mats designed for sand and slush also aim to make cleaning up a breeze once you're back from your trip to the coast.

Similarly new for 2022 is the High Velocity Yellow color, which debuts with the High Tide but can also be specced across the Wrangler range. The bright and lairy paint comes at an MSRP of $395.

Delivery times for new vehicles may be excessively long at present, but the Wrangler High Tide is available to order this month in order to arrive in time for the Jeep Beach festivities in late April. Pricing starts at $51,015 including destination charges.

The first 500 High Tide models built will be in exclusive Jeep Beach trim, featuring special hood decals to celebrate the annual event. The model is available in Hydro Blue, Black, Bright White, and StingGray, along with the new High Velocity Yellow hue, and will retail at the same price as the High Tide itself.

If you're in the market for a new Jeep and fancy one built for the sun and sand, the High Tide might just be the Wrangler you're looking for. After all, it's hard not to have fun when you're driving around at the beach; it's something I'm rather partial to myself. Just remember to drop those tire pressures if you find yourself trawling along the shore along with 3,500 of your new Jeep friends at Daytona Beach this spring!