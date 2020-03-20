The First Ford Bronco Was Almost Named the Ford Wrangler

The 2021 Ford Bronco looks like the savior of our off-road dreams, even if this pesky pandemic means we have to wait a little longer to (officially) see it. But let's revel in this for a second—for once in our lives, the revival of a beloved nameplate didn't result in a bland crossover. Instead, Ford followed up its promises with a two- and four-door, body-on-frame SUV with a removable roof and even a rumored manual transmission. Amazing. And also a little familiar for fans of the iconic Jeep Wrangler.

Not that that's a bad thing, of course! Poke around the forums and you'll see Jeepers looking down their nose at the Bronco and its lack of a solid front axle, or Bronco diehards predicting the outdated Wrangler's demise. But the world's big enough for both, we say. And the infighting is a little silly, because two trucks are more closely linked than most would believe—in the 1960s, twenty years before Jeep used the name, the original Ford Bronco was almost called the Ford Wrangler.