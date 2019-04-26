Jeep Wrangler Driver Flees Scene After Running Over Sunbathing Beach-Goer in Florida

A Florida Wrangler driver is at large after running over a woman's legs while she was sunbathing Wednesday afternoon at Peters Point Beachfront Park on Amelia Island, reports Action News Jax.

The unidentified woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, was reportedly 300 feet east of the beach access point and police say the Jeep driver, apparently behind the wheel of a "newer model" Wrangler, was exiting the beach when they ran over the sunbather, leaving tire marks on her leg.

"I was kind of meditating, to be honest with you, and I felt a lot of pain and I sat up as the tires were going across my legs," the victim told Action News Jax. "I'm hoping that it was completely accidental, and they had no idea they did this."

She was apparently laying with her head toward the water at the time, a fact that may have spared her from a much worse fate. "If I was laying the opposite way, they would’ve ran over my head and my neck and chest, and not my leg."