600-HP Jeep Wagoneer S Electric SUV Sounds a Lot Like a Trackhawk Replacement

Jeep's big electrification plans announced Thursday include a new battery-electric Wagoneer, which is codenamed the Wagoneer S for the time being. "S for speed, striking and sexy," Stellantis Chief Design Officer Ralph Gilles said. Featuring a sleeker, more aerodynamic design, the new Wagoneer S is targeting 600 horsepower, 400 miles of range, and a 0-to-60-mph time of just 3.5 seconds.

That suggests performance on par with the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, a 707-horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8-equipped monster of an SUV. Its 0-to-60-mph time is 3.5 seconds as well, just like the announced target for the Wagoneer S. While the Wagoneer S won't have as much horsepower, it's torque that usually rearranges your face in EVs—and Jeep didn't announce a specific torque target in its presentation yet.

Previous reports have said that Jeep is looking to move on from the thirsty Hellcat V8 in its next-gen Trackhawks, and this ultra-quick drivetrain for the Wagoneer would fit the bill as a worthy replacement. Even the side profile of the new Wagoneer S concept looks sleeker and more Grand Cherokee-like. The new Wagoneer S concept even has a wing on the back, for Pete's sake.

Jeep said its new Wagoneer S EV will have standard four-wheel drive, all-terrain management, and "Jeep brand-focused technology," which suggests similar off-road-oriented gadgets, accessories and modes to the Wrangler 4xe. Jeep will also build its new performance electric SUV in the U.S., and its platform will be shared with the Recon.

A performance BEV isn't the only thing that got our attention in the upcoming Wagoneer details. Jeeps are all about the ability to go as far away from civilization as possible, so when Jeep makes electrified Wagoneers, they need to have a decent range. Fortunately, the new Wagoneer S BEV will come with a solid 400-mile range, plus new hybrid drivetrains are on the way for the larger Grand Wagoneer that targets 500 miles of combined range. 500 miles! That's enough to laugh in the face of "Next Rest Area: 111 miles" signs. Dad's not stopping until it's time to fuel up, and we hope you're not reading about this while you're holdin' it.