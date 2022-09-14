2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe Brings Vintage Name to Hybrid Off-Roader

The 2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe aims to expand the company's plug-in hybrid lineup, leaning on the historic name as the company transitions to a new electric future.

The model relies on the existing Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid drivetrain. It features a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, paired with two electric motors and a 17-kWh battery pack. It's good for 375 horsepower on tap and 470 lb-ft of torque, and capable of achieving 49 MPGe and 21 miles of electric-only range.

Jeep

The Willys 4xe model is really about the styling touches, though. Naturally, there's a Willys decal on the hood, with an electric blue outline highlighting the crossover between the classic moniker and the electric hardware underneath. There's also the classic vintage "4-wheel-drive" decal on the back, with the word "electric" added, noting the hybrid drivetrain. The electric blue theme is continued around the vehicle, visible on the tow hooks and various badges around the vehicle.

Equipment includes LED headlamps and fog lamps as standard, along with all-weather floor mats and a 9-speaker audio system from Alpine. Exterior touches include rock rails, a black-painted grille, and 17-inch black alloy wheels. The optional "Sun and Screen" package adds a power-retractable top and an 8.4-inch touchscreen Uconnect infotainment system.

Jeep

When it comes to performance off-road, the Willys 4xe is well-equipped for the job. It features the Selec-Trac full-time 4WD system with a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio, and tough Dana 44 axles. There's also a rear limited-slip differential to keep you motoring down the tougher trails out there, and 10.1 inches of ground clearance as stock.

Willys was the company that originally developed the first Jeep, and thus the name has great relevance to the company to this day. Using the name on a hybrid model shows that Jeep isn't forgetting its roots as technology moves on. As with most American automakers, expect those heritage touches to continue to play a major role inthe company's branding well into the future.