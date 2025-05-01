2026 Jeep Compass Leak Shows Recon-Like Design, and That’s Cool

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Photos of what appear to be the next-generation Jeep Compass found their way onto the Internet this week, giving us our first look at the brand’s upcoming compact SUV. This rugged, sharper aesthetic ticks all the boxes we would’ve expected to be checked, from the abundant lower-body cladding to the almost comically over-stuffed fender arches. It’s all vaguely reminiscent of the upcoming Jeep Recon. And, based on spy shots that have circulated recently, we’re pretty confident that these pics are legit.

We found these exterior renderings in this YouTube video by AutoYa, but Portuguese-language outlet QuatroRodas has the same and even more images, including a shot of the Compass’ new interior, which looks like a decent improvement. The textured, multi-tone dash stands out in that pic, as do the sculpted front and rear seats. We’re curious to see whether the materials end up feeling as impressive as they look.

Although cabin upgrades are always nice to see, one of our biggest issues with the current Compass is its size. While its passenger compartment isn’t much smaller than the competition’s, the Compass comes up way short on cargo volume. Judging by the proportions of the car in these renderings, that may well be the case this time around, too. Images can be deceiving, of course, so we’ll withhold judgment until we get a chance to see this thing in person. The car pictured here is destined for Europe, but little should change apart from perhaps the size of the rear license plate surround.

AutoYa via YouTube

Since the images were leaked, they weren’t accompanied by any mechanical details. We’re curious to see how far Jeep will progress in electrifying the U.S.-bound model. Until fairly recently, the company was gung-ho about electrifying its lineup by the end of this year; given the recent changes at the company, it’s anybody’s guess where exactly they will land. Although they’re more the next class up, the success of the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, and Hyundai Tucson/Kia Sportage hybrids give Jeep every reason to want to be in the mix. Powertrain aside, it’s kind of surprising that it took the company so long to comprehensively update the Compass to begin with.

On top of that, the Compass represents more than just the next generation of compact Jeeps. It’s also the first in a new range of small Stellantis crossovers that is likely destined for our shores—though perhaps not immediately, depending on the federal government’s ever-changing trade policy. Currently, the Compass platform is the same one found under the Dodge Hornet and Alfa Romeo Tonale; both arrived here more recently and will likely live longer before being replaced, assuming we see another Tonale at all. As for this baby Jeep, it’s supposedly slated to enter production near the end of the year.

Got tips? Send us a note at tips@thedrive.com