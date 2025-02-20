Jeep Pauses Next-Gen Compass to Reassess the Whole ‘EV-First’ Thing

Stellantis has shut down all activity at the Brampton, Ontario assembly facility where it was slated to begin production of the next-generation Jeep Compass sometime next year. Automotive News says it was told by a company source that Stellantis halted operations while it re-evaluates whether a battery-electric Jeep Compass makes sense for the North American market.

The Stellantis website contains a list of company facilities indicating that Brampton Assembly Plant is “currently undergoing retooling until 2025.” It’s effectively been idle since Stellantis spun down production of the Dodge Charger and Challenger and the Chrysler 300 more than a year ago. Per Automotive News‘ source, the retooled facility was originally slated to begin building pre-production validation vehicles in late January, but that date was pushed back last fall to May 2025. Now, it has effectively been delayed indefinitely.

While Stellantis confirmed to Automotive News that activity had been suspended at Brampton, its spokesperson would not comment on next steps other than to say this move would have no impact on the company’s previously announced investment plan for the facility, which suggests very strongly that new Compasses will be built there eventually.

While the next-gen Compass is slated to go on sale in Europe in 2025, those units will be built in Melfi, Italy. So far, that remains the case.

If Stellantis is indeed pausing the spin-up of Compass production because it believes an EV is the wrong fit, this also signals that Jeep will change up the Compass’s launch cadence, not cancel it outright. Rather than introducing the dedicated battery-electric model first, Jeep would likely introduce a gasoline or hybrid-electric model first. This would dovetail with Ram’s decision to punt on the long-range variant of its new all-electric pickup in favor of a range-extended hybrid. Stellantis also told its Chrysler division to halt development on a production version of its long-teased Airflow EV concept in January.

Because the next-generation Compass will ride on the new STLA Medium platform, changing up the debut sequence will be about as painless as such things can be. That’s not to say it will be either easy or fast, though. As Dodge CEO Matt McAlear recently reminded us, even “easy” changes take a long time when you’re dealing with something that has the manufacturing inertia of a modern automobile. It’s safe to assume that the current Jeep Compass may have to stay on for at least another season before throwing in the towel.

