Spied Jeep Recon Keeps the Concept’s Boxy Looks and Removable Doors

Jeep unveiled the Recon concept in 2022 and hasn’t had much to say about it since, but it looks like the brand has been working hard behind the scenes. Marketed as a true off-roader, the electrified SUV is undergoing final development testing and it appears nearly ready to make its debut.

Reddit user Mr_Ekles spotted a Recon test mule in Rochester Hills, Michigan, and initially thought engineers were testing an updated Ford Bronco Sport. It’s a relatively easy mistake to make. With the seven-slot grille hidden by psychedelic camouflage, the Recon’s tall, softened-yet-boxy silhouette is a little Bronco Sport-esque. There are several key differences between the two models, however: The Jeep notably features squared-off wheel arches, a straight window line, and doors that are almost flat. It also appears to be slightly larger than the Ford.

The fact that Jeep only bothered to put camouflage on the grille and the D-pillars is telling. The Recon hasn’t changed much in its transition from show to showroom floor. We’re not surprised, as the concept eschewed the usual overly-futuristic styling cues and looked ready for production, even back then. Designers have seemingly tweaked the grille but the headlights, front bumper, door handles, and wheels appear untouched. The exposed door hinges suggest that removable doors are part of the package as well. Unfortunately, the mirrors are mounted on the doors like on the Wrangler, so letting more air into the cabin will come at the not-insignificant expense of visibility, unless Jeep has a new trick up its sleeve.

Like many of its peers and rivals, Jeep parent company Stellantis is re-evaluating its EV plans to better align itself with the reality of customer demands. While the Recon was unveiled as an EV, and it was celebrated as the car that would pelt the brand into the EV era, company officials later admitted that the powertrain portfolio could include a hybrid option. We’ll need to be patient to find out what’s on the specifications sheet.

Jeep Recon deliveries were initially scheduled to kick off this year, though Stellantis later pushed off launch until 2025. When precisely in 2025, we don’t know, but what’s certain is that the model looks pretty much ready for action, so we expect to learn more about it in the not-too-distant future.

