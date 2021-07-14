2022 Jeep Compass: Bronco Sport Rival Gets an Interior Makeover

Making its debut at this year's Chicago Auto Show is the 2022 Jeep Compass, a mid-cycle refresh for Jeep's compact crossover and rival to the Ford Bronco Sport. First things first, non-Trailhawk versions of the revised Compass now sport a wide and frowny grille area that's vaguely SRT-esque while the Trailhawk now wears black and red decals on its hood and a new front skidplate. Wheels have been redesigned across the range and measure up to 19 inches in diameter. While the exterior changes are relatively mild, Jeep has made some big changes on the inside.

The 2022 Compass' cabin is essentially all new and a lot more upscale than before, featuring a new steering wheel, luxurious-looking stitched surfaces, as well as a big-but-tasteful chrome piece that runs the width of the space and acts as bookends for the long and slim air vents, a design trend that's very popular right now.