2022 Jeep Compass: Bronco Sport Rival Gets an Interior Makeover

Jeep has also thrown a lot more safety tech at its compact crossover.

By Chris Tsui
2022 Jeep® Compass High Altitude
Making its debut at this year's Chicago Auto Show is the 2022 Jeep Compass, a mid-cycle refresh for Jeep's compact crossover and rival to the Ford Bronco Sport. First things first, non-Trailhawk versions of the revised Compass now sport a wide and frowny grille area that's vaguely SRT-esque while the Trailhawk now wears black and red decals on its hood and a new front skidplate. Wheels have been redesigned across the range and measure up to 19 inches in diameter. While the exterior changes are relatively mild, Jeep has made some big changes on the inside. 

The 2022 Compass' cabin is essentially all new and a lot more upscale than before, featuring a new steering wheel, luxurious-looking stitched surfaces, as well as a big-but-tasteful chrome piece that runs the width of the space and acts as bookends for the long and slim air vents, a design trend that's very popular right now. 

Sitting in the center of everything is a 10.1-inch center touchscreen (standard on Trailhawk, Limited, and the new Latitude Lux trim) running Uconnect 5, an Android-based system that features over-the-air updates, up to five user profiles, the ability to connect to two phones via Bluetooth at the same time, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, and 4G LTE hotspot for up to eight devices. Opt for the less expensive Sport or Latitude trims and the screen is 8.4 inches big, the biggest entry-trim screen in the class, according to Jeep. 

A 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster is newly available, and so are heated rear seats. 

As for tech that more closely affects the drive, Jeep has added a slew of standard safety features such as full-speed collision warning, active lane management, lane departure, and lane keep, as well as blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-path detection. Highway assist semi-autonomous driving is said to come later in the production run while traffic sign recognition and a surround-view camera are now available. Pedestrian/cyclist automatic emergency braking is now standard across the board. 

Under the skin, the Compass receives new suspension tuning and upgraded steering for better on-road response. Under the hood sits a 177-horsepower, 2.4-liter four-cylinder that helps it tow up to 2,000 pounds.

The 2022 Jeep Compass will hit dealerships this fall. Official pricing has yet to be announced but expect it to start at around $25,000, just like the current model. 

