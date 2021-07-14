2022 Jeep Compass: Bronco Sport Rival Gets an Interior Makeover

As for tech that more closely affects the drive, Jeep has added a slew of standard safety features such as full-speed collision warning, active lane management, lane departure, and lane keep, as well as blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-path detection. Highway assist semi-autonomous driving is said to come later in the production run while traffic sign recognition and a surround-view camera are now available. Pedestrian/cyclist automatic emergency braking is now standard across the board.
Under the skin, the Compass receives new suspension tuning and upgraded steering for better on-road response. Under the hood sits a 177-horsepower, 2.4-liter four-cylinder that helps it tow up to 2,000 pounds.
The 2022 Jeep Compass will hit dealerships this fall. Official pricing has yet to be announced but expect it to start at around $25,000, just like the current model.