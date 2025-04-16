Cool: 2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid Can Keep the AC on While Its Gas Engine Is Off

Sign up for The Drive Daily Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Feast your eyes on the 2026 Hyundai Palisade in the proverbial flesh. While we’ve seen the redesigned three-row family SUV in computer-generated form, Hyundai made us wait for the 2025 New York Auto Show to get our first look at the real thing—not to mention confirmation that the hybrid offered overseas is indeed coming to the USA. The new Palisade Hybrid is based on a turbocharged four-cylinder and will offer more power (not to mention more range) than the V6. All of this comes in a bigger, more capable package that appears to retain just about everything we like about the outgoing Palisade. Let’s dig in.

We’ll start with the hybrid. The 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder contributes 258 of the system’s 329 total horsepower and an unspecified (though undoubtedly substantial) portion of its 329 pound-feet of torque. The rest comes from a pair of transmission-mounted electric motors. Hyundai hasn’t finalized the Palisade’s EPA figures, but expects to be certified at 30 mpg or better on the highway. The company didn’t offer a suggestion of the Palisade’s city mpg, but the rival Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid may offer a hint; it achieves 36 mpg in town. Towing numbers haven’t been finalized for the hybrid yet, but the target is 4,000 pounds.

And to juice the hybrid’s feature set a little bit, Hyundai pilfered a bit of tech from its EV portfolio. The new so-called “Stay Mode” is designed to optimize battery life to prolong the function of the Palisade’s climate control and entertainment features while the gasoline engine is off, allowing you to run the air conditioning for longer without the need for assistance from the ICE.

The V6 returns for 2026 with some minor revisions. It’s down from 291 hp to 287, and it lost a couple lb-ft of torque too (262 vs. 260), but not so much that you’ll notice. Hyundai did not offer up the Palisade’s curb weight, but considering it’s only 2.5 inches longer than the old one, the standard V6 model will probably weigh about the same.

So, it’s larger. When is that not the case these days, especially in a family vehicle? But Hyundai managed to accomplish that while also tweaking some of the Palisade’s key proportions. The front overhang is now shorter (by 1.6 inches), and some of that was gained back in its 2.7-inch longer wheelbase. This results in an attractive side profile, and that’s in addition to the gains in cabin space. Hyundai says it’s easier to get in and out of the new Palisade too.

Speaking of inside, there’s plenty to see here too. We get Hyundai’s latest infotainment, which comprises dual 12.3-inch screens—one for the cluster, the other front and center—and critically, it has buttons. While some of the HVAC controls are haptic buttons located beneath the audio interface, both driver and passenger get their own knobs for temperature control (joining the two above for volume and radio tuning). The futuristic but concerningly Tesla-like screen setup Hyundai has slated for its future projects is still a ways off. In the meantime (and perhaps the long run too), we benefit.

Topping it all off is the 2026 Hyundai Palisade XRT PRO, which is Hyundai’s play for more off-road capability. We’ll be the first to admit that the old Palisade didn’t offer much, and Hyundai’s going to some respectable lengths to shore up the situation. The XRT Pro gets another inch of ground clearance, improved approach (20.5°), departure (22.4°), and breakover (18.3°) angles, all-terrain tires and an electronic rear limited-slip differential. The XRT Pro package also replaces many of the Palisade’s polished exterior elements with what appears to be a satin or matte black finish.

We won’t know pricing until we get a bit closer to launch (summer for ICE; fall for Hybrid), but we wouldn’t be surprised to some MSRP creep in the current economic climate; while Hyundai manufactures several vehicles in the U.S., it builds the Palisade in Korea.