Analog Car Interiors Will Come Back in 1-2 Model Generations, Hyundai Design Boss Says

Just last week, we saw a demo of Hyundai’s next-generation infotainment system—one dominated by a massive, Tesla-style central touchscreen. If you’re among the growing plurality of enthusiasts and buyers who are turned off by the elimination of physical controls in cars, this development may have alarmed you.

It alarmed us, which is why we sat down with Hyundai Motor Group’s chief creative officer Luc Donckerwolke at the Seoul Mobility Show, who was quick to assure us that the future of analog interfaces is still bright, and we need only look ahead another generation or so for cars with less on-screen real estate.

“We will see a return of analog and the reduction of screens—but it’s going to take one or two generations—because, put simply, people have their phones, and they have everything they need in their phones,” said the Belgian designer. “You may sync with your car, but most people still utilize their phones for navigation and others,” Donckerwolke told The Drive.

“Ever since Steve Jobs managed to transform our lives with the iPhone, today there is no other phone or communication device that’s not a screen. It’s ideal because you save yourself a lot on tooling by having only one screen. You don’t need tooling for buttons and instruments, but at the same time, people have a love for analog interaction. I think today it’s all about balance between having the right screens that provide you the information in a size big enough so you can [glance at it] while concentrating on driving,” Donckerwolke added.

“But at the same time, we have to make sure that the screens are not forcing you to go into submenus for operations that would only require one touch of a button before. It’s always about not overkilling it. If you rely only on screens, you are moving away from having your hands on the steering wheel and eyes on the road. For me, safety is the most important factor.”

This reminds me of our reviews editor Chis Tsui’s recent experience with the Mercedes-Benz CLE300, whose screens went out and rendered all non-drivetrain functions of the car completely useless. Donckerwolke also explained that in a rush to replicate the experience of using smart devices, automakers have saddled themselves with a great deal of work simply duplicating what a driver’s phone can already do.

Even among today’s screen-laden offerings, the hybrid digital-analog balance featured in Hyundai and Genesis’ latest EVs is better than what you get in some of its competitors. After all, Donckerwolke has been the creative force behind impressive machinery such as the Lamborghini Murcielago and Gallardo, Bentley Flying Spur, Audi R8 Le Mans race car, and more.

We can look forward to more of that digital-analog balance, but he cautioned that future interiors will be shaped by more than just the desires of those who want analog engagement. The type (and cost) of what you’re shopping for may dictate just how much screen real estate you’ll get.

“It also depends on the type of vehicle,” added Donckerwolke. “Mainstream vehicles will utilize screens mainly for a couple more generations. Basic cars will have a “bring your own device” parameter [referring to owners mostly utilizing their phones as screens], and the luxury cars will certainly have screens, but they will be seconded by voice controls. You will see less dependence on big screens.”

And reducing that dependence has upsides for the automakers too. Legacy software requires upkeep, especially in a world of potential digital threats and increasing awareness of data privacy.

“The main issue with big screens is that you always have to update the content, and other industries do that much better than the automotive industry. So there is a danger of having big screens but not the right quality of content,” he added.

Hey, you had us at “fewer screens.” The rest is gravy.

