Future Hyundais Will Get a Tesla-Style Screen 

Hyundai Motor Group has unveiled its next-generation infotainment and operating system, and its large center display is not unlike that of Tesla‘s. The roll-out of this faster and flashier new software is scheduled for the second quarter of 2026.

In a not-so-subtle aim at its Texas-based EV competitor, Hyundai‘s upcoming “Pleos” system will be housed in a similarly dominant tablet-style center display. A major difference, if the prototype is to be believed, is that the Hyundai screen will come with buttons and knobs. That’ll spare you the trouble of an aftermarket retrofit or uproar from purists.

To its credit, Tesla has one of the better in-car infotainment systems on the market. It’s big, it’s fast, and fairly intuitive, and if Hyundai was able to capture some of that with this—let’s call it—very similar-looking system, it may provide a nice alternative for those looking for a Tesla-esque experience but wanting to avoid or move away from that particular brand, as many buyers seem to be doing these days.

The Pleos name, by the way, is a portmanteau of the Greek word pleo, which means more, and OS for operating system. In other words, “moar tech.”

Developed in-house, Pleos is a Hyundai supercomputer of sorts, an end-to-end platform that will integrate high-performance chips, vehicle ops, infotainment, Cloud infrastructure, fleet management, and logistics optimization. Everything from faster response times and vehicle connectivity to accurate real-time information and autonomous driving features will be handled by Pleos.

Hyundai didn’t specify which brands, models, or powertrains would get the system first in 2026, but it does say that it’ll be in 20 million vehicles across its portfolio will rock it by 2030.

Separately, Hyundai anticipates implementing Level 2-plus self-driving tech by the end of 2027, of which Pleos will have a role. The new autonomous system will utilize a mix of cameras, radars, and AI.