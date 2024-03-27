2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz Brings Back Buttons and Gets a New Face

The Hyundai Santa Cruz compact pickup truck is still pretty fresh, having debuted in 2021. However, it's already getting a substantial facelift that freshens up the exterior, interior, and technology, and Hyundai is letting eyeballs peep the updated 2025 Santa Cruz for the first time at the 2024 New York International Auto Show.

On the outside, you'll notice new headlights, a new grille, and even increased ground clearance on the XRT trim. Speaking of XRT trim, that now comes with an exclusive new grille, front tow hooks, 18-inch "wrench-inspired" wheels, all-terrain tires, and a surround-view camera. All other 2025 Santa Cruz models also get new wheels and daytime running lights to go with their newly nipped and tucked faces.

Hyundai

There are two new exterior colors, Rockwood Green and Caynon Red, and one new interior color, Medium Gray.

Inside, the 2025 Santa Cruz gets a new curved panoramic infotainment display that houses an optional 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment system. It's similar to what you'll find in other new Hyundais, such as the Ioniq 6 and the updated Kona. It also gets new climate controls, a steering wheel, a rear center armrest with cupholders, and even new rear air vents. More importantly, physical buttons and knobs are back for frequently used controls, like volume and climate. Yay knobs!

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now integrated on all trims, as are over-the-air update capability, a fingerprint scanner, Hyundai Pay in-car payment system, Forward Attention Warning, and more USB-C ports. For 2.5-liter turbocharged-equipped Limited and XRT models, a towing drive mode is also included.

Hyundai

Mechanically, the new Santa Cruz is the same as it was in 2021, with the same choice of four-cylinder engines and automatic transmissions. The standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine makes 191 horsepower and 181 lb-ft of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Step up to the 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and you get 281 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque, as well as an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The 2025 Santa Cruz will continue to be built in Alabama and will go on sale this summer.