Here's How the 2022 Ford Maverick Compares to the Hyundai Santa Cruz and Honda Ridgeline

None of them can hold that magic 4x8 sheet of plywood with the tailgate up, but for many people, that's just fine. Below, we'll compare the sizes and specifications of all three vehicles to see which one might be best for you.

The 2022 Ford Maverick is now the smallest truck the Blue Oval offers, and that puts it in a class with a growing number of light-duty compact pickups. Primarily, we're talking about the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz unveiled earlier this year, and the truck that Truck Guys love to hate, the Honda Ridgeline.

2022 Ford Maverick

Price: $19,995 (base, before destination cost)

$19,995 (base, before destination cost) Engine: 2.0-liter turbochared inline-four (2.5-liter naturally-aspirated inline-four hybrid as standard)

3,563 pounds with 2.0-liter turbo FWD | 3,731 pounds with 2.0-liter turbo AWD | 3,674 pounds base 2.5-liter hybrid model Fuel Economy: TBA | 40 city (base FWD hybrid estimate)

2021 Honda Ridgeline

Price: $37,665 (base)

$37,665 (base) Engine: 3.5-liter naturally-aspirated V6

4,436 pounds Fuel Economy: 18 city | 24 highway | 21 combined

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Price: TBA

TBA Engine: 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-four (2.5-liter naturally aspirated inline-four offered as standard)

TBA Fuel Economy: 19 city | 27 highway | 22 combined (21 city | 27 highway | 23 combined base model)

Here's what we can draw from comparing these specs. The Maverick is down on towing compared to the Santa Cruz by a significant margin. It's off by 1,500 pounds when comparing the base models and 1,000 pounds when pitting max tow variants against one another. It's also slightly longer and taller than the Santa Cruz—the Hyundai has a slightly longer 54-inch bed—but narrower. Horsepower between both trims is comparable, but the fuel economy on the base Maverick is impressive; 40 MPG city was the only metric offered by Ford. Economy numbers for other trims were not included. For reference, the EPA rated the Santa Cruz at 21 mpg city, 27 mpg highway, and 23 mpg combined.

As compared to the Ridgeline, the Maverick is significantly lighter and more economical. It's also significantly smaller in every dimension besides height. The Ridgeline's bed length is longer than the Ford's, though; with the tailgate up, it's roughly a 10-inch difference. With the tailgate down the Ridgeline is still in the lead at 83 inches as compared to the Maverick's 72.