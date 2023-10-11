This Japanese Hearse Is a Baller Ride to the Afterlife

Regular people drive regular cars like hatchbacks and minivans, while more interesting people drive classics and sports cars. Meanwhile, it's the outright oddballs that get around town in old army trucks, ambulances, and decommissioned hearses. If you're in the latter category, we've found the perfect Nissan for you.

Up for sale at Cars and Bids is a 1989 Nissan President that has been converted into a miyagata-style hearse. If you're unfamiliar with the form, they are ornate vehicles built to resemble Shinto shrines and Buddhist temples. The style was developed from the culture and customs around traditional Japanese "nobe okuri," or funeral processions.

Cars and Bids

The Nissan President is a stately luxury vehicle, being the automaker's best equivalent to the truly royal Toyota Century. It boasts a 4.4-liter V8 engine good for 197 horsepower, paired with a three-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. This example has just 18,600 kilometers on the clock, or roughly 11,600 miles. There's seating for three on the bench seat up front, plus room for a stiff in the back.

Nice period touches include the fender-mounted mirrors and 14-inch wheels—and an air conditioning system based on R12 refrigerant, which you can't use anymore. Sadly, the seller notes it's in need of a recharge, so you're up for a costly conversion to a newer refrigerant if you want to stay cool. The tires are date-coded for 2005, so they're well overdue for a change as well.

Amazingly, this luxury vehicle still features wind-up windows. Cars and Bids

Before you buy this impressive vehicle, it might pay to consider the cultural sensitivities around it. If you want to drive a Japanese hearse to your shift at Burger King, nobody's going to stop you. This is America, after all. Just know that you're a shoo-in for being "that guy," no question. Beyond that, it's probably the worst vehicle for picking up your Japanese in-laws at the airport. Just have a good think before you dive into this purchase, yeah?

Bidding stands at $6,777 with 19 hours remaining at the time of writing. Depending on the final sale price, it could be a cheap way to win Cars and Coffee in most small-to-midsized towns. Alternatively, it could be just what your struggling funeral business needs to appeal to new clientele. Either way, happy bidding!