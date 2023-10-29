Keep Your K9 Copilot’s Eyes Safe While Driving With These Dog Goggle Deals

Yes, these are real things and, if you care about your dog, you will protect their eyes while they're living their best life hanging out the window while your driving—or while they're driving. According to eight and a half out of ten people in lab coats, dogs, while in a vehicle or extended outside time, should be wearing a wrap-around lens secured with an elastic strap otherwise known as doggles. Non-strap glasses are far more likely to get left on an outside table after you stop at a cafe and they take them off to check their phone and forget to pick them up and you call later, but someone took them. Dog goggles are on sale now.