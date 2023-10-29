The War Zone
thedrive_logo-black

Keep Your K9 Copilot’s Eyes Safe While Driving With These Dog Goggle Deals

Your dog’s eyes are just as susceptible to damage from dust and debris as yours, so protect them.

byMichael Febbo|
The GarageNews
Accessories photo
Share
Michael FebboView michael febbo's Articles

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Yes, these are real things and, if you care about your dog, you will protect their eyes while they're living their best life hanging out the window while your driving—or while they're driving. According to eight and a half out of ten people in lab coats, dogs, while in a vehicle or extended outside time, should be wearing a wrap-around lens secured with an elastic strap otherwise known as doggles. Non-strap glasses are far more likely to get left on an outside table after you stop at a cafe and they take them off to check their phone and forget to pick them up and you call later, but someone took them. Dog goggles are on sale now.

Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.
stripe
AccessoriesDeals