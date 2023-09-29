Best Portable Fire Pits: Heat up Your Outdoor Adventures

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Gathering around a crackling fire is sure to elevate any outdoor experience, be it in your backyard or a campsite. However, the hassle of transporting an overly cumbersome fire pit or painstakingly crafting your own in the woods can put a damper on the experience.

This is where portable fire pits truly shine. They offer the warmth and camaraderie of a traditional fire pit but with the added bonus of easy transport and setup. In this guide, we'll lead you through a carefully curated selection of the best portable fire pits available today, from the ultra-compact to the versatile multitools.

Whether you're a seasoned camper or simply looking to elevate your outdoor gatherings, finding the perfect portable fire pit can transform your experience. But, finding your way through the abundance of offerings can be more work than you want when you’re just trying to get outside. If you’re in search of a little guidance, take a seat and check out the best portable fire pits the market has to offer.

Best Overall Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 SEE IT Summary Solo Stove’s Ranger 2.0 is a minimalist offering that does what it says and does it well. Plus its compact design and lightweight make it an easy addition to any outing. Pros Polished stainless steel construction

Smokeless wood burning

Included carry case makes transportation easy Cons Heat is concentrated upwards

Available accessories are expensive Best Premium BioLite FirePit+ SEE IT Summary At nearly $300, the FirePit+ is the most expensive offering on our list. But, with its sturdy construction, 360 degree heat dispersion, and lithium-ion powered fan, BioLite makes it well worth the investment. Pros 360 degree heat dispersion through steel mesh

Battery powered fan creates smokeless flame

12,800 mAh battery doubles as charging pack Cons Carry case sold separately

High price tag Best Value INNO STAGE Fire Pit SEE IT Summary At just $80, the medium sized INNO STAGE fire pit is a simple to set up and easily transportable fire pit at a fraction of the price of the other offerings on our list. Still, if you’re wanting more than a basic fire pit, the INNO STAGE offering might not be the best choice. Pros Competitive price point

Easy assembly

Available in different sizes and colors Cons Lacks additional features

Designed for pellet burning

Summary List

Our Methodology

My selection process followed The Drive’s review methodology to compare numerous portable fire pits, considering essential factors such as size, portability, material quality, and ease of setup. I delved into customer reviews, valuing the experiences and insights of those who have put these fire pits to the test. My objective was to present you with a collection that seamlessly blends functionality, style, durability, and affordability.

Best Portable Fire Pits: Reviews & Recommendations

SEE IT Pros Design helps fires burn hot and efficiently Included carry case makes storage and transportation easy Removable ash tray keeps clean up quick Assorted accessories expand abilities depending on needs Cons Fast-burning design is more fuel intensive Additional accessories can increase the overall cost

Solo Stove’s Ranger 2.0 is a compact and fast-burning smokeless firepit. The 2.0 model sees the addition of a removable ash pan for hassle-free cleanup. The Ranger 2.0 also utilizes Solo Stove's advanced smokeless technology, guaranteeing a clean burn. Users note that the Ranger burns wood extremely efficiently, it also runs through fuel faster than more open pits do. As a result, you end up with a cleaner and hotter fire, but also a more fuel-intensive one.

Crafted with a double-walled stainless steel construction, the Ranger 2.0’s cylindrical design makes for an easy-to-transport design. The included carry case helps to contain any stray ashes and makes transportation easy. While the tight cylindrical design offers benefits, it also tends to concentrate heat directly upwards from the pit, making it more difficult to warm up sitting around the Ranger. Solo Stove offers an assortment of accessories for the Ranger, which allow users to disperse heat more broadly or even grill over the top of the pit’s flame. However, such accessories will run up the total price of the Ranger.

SEE IT Pros Heat is dispersed low and wide around the fire thanks to mesh siding A multi-level fan helps to circulate air and create a smokeless fire The lithium-ion battery doubles as a USB charging pack Cons More expensive than many other offerings on the market Despite price, the carry case is sold separate

BioLite’s FirePit+, with its lithium-ion battery, Bluetooth capability, and fan system, incorporates technology thoughtfully without becoming a gimmick. The FirePit+’s unique fan integration helps circulate air around the fuel — whether you’re using wood or charcoal — to create an efficient, smokeless fire. Users can adjust the speed of the fan through analog buttons or through a Bluetooth connection with their phone. Powering its fan is a 12,800 mAh battery, which can power the fan for up to 30 hours. If you don’t need that much fan life, the battery pack also doubles as a charging pack through USB outlets.

Designed with portability in mind, the FirePit+’s chunky carrying handles and folding legs make transporting and storing an easy process. Unlike options like the Ranger 2.0, the FirePit+ creates broadly radiant heat through its mesh siding, allowing you to feel the comforting warmth on your lower legs. The $300 price tag may eliminate the FirePit+ as a consideration for some, but those who made the investment can attest to its value.

Best Value: INNO STAGE Fire Pit

SEE IT Pros The medium sized model costs less than half of our overall pick’s pricet tag Different size and color options let you pick the exact pit for your style and needs The included carry case makes transportation and storage easy Cons Designed for use with wood pellets, which some users don’t want to buy Lacks extra features and accessories

This budget-friendly gem offers the same fundamental abilities as our top pick at less than half the price. INNO STAGE designed their fire pit to burn wood pellets, which some users would prefer not to purchase, but users also report successfully using smaller wood logs in the INNO STAGE.

After a simple two-piece assembly, the pit allows for a smokeless fire. With its metal carry handles and included carry case, transporting the pit is simple. While the INNO STAGE pit doesn’t offer many features, it is available in three different sizes — ranging from 13 inches to 21 inches in diameter — and three colors, including black, silver, and rust, the latter of which looks nicer than it sounds. The $80 price tag mentioned here is for the medium-sized model.

While INNO STAGE offers a lot of value in its fire pit, a lack of accessories and extra features may rule it out for more hardcore outdoor enthusiasts.

Best Grill Fire Pit: Snow Peak Takibi Fire & Grill

SEE IT Pros Adjustable grill grate allows for versatile grilling Fold-flat design and carry bag makes transportation easy Snow Peak will “repair it or replace it free of charge” if it doesn’t meet their standards Cons Highest price tag of any fire pit on our list Coal bed sold separately

If you want to do some outdoor cooking without lugging out a separate dedicated grill, the Snow Peak Takibi Fire and Grill offers the best of both worlds with its dual functionality as a fire pit and a grill. Users report cooking everything from chicken skewers to burgers on the cross-hatch grill grate, which can be vertically adjusted to be closer or farther from the fire.

The Takibi Fire & Grill can be heavy for some to carry at 32 pounds, but users say that once constructed it is very sturdy. Thanks to intelligent design, the design folds flat and fits into an included carry case that you can sling over your shoulder. At $350, it is the most expensive fire pit on our list, but users say it is worth the price. Snow Peak also offers warranty and repair services for their products.

Grilling with charcoal unfortunately comes at an additional price, with the necessary coal bed sold separately for just under $50. Still, if you can stomach the steep price tag the Takibi Fire & Grill is worth the expense.

Best Propane Fire Pit: Outland Living 870 Fire Pit

SEE IT Pros Competitive price tag Easy to set up and start, with automatic ignition Can be used during some fire bans when wood-burning alternatives can’t be Cons Lacks the charm of a wood-burning fire pit

As the one and only propane fire pit on our list, Outland Living’s 870 fire pit may lack some of the charm of a more traditional wood-burning pit, but it makes up for it through its ease of use, affordability, and versatility. For $175, you get a 19-inch diameter pit, filled with natural lava rocks and a 58,000 BTU burner. The 870 model, as opposed to lower-end offerings from Outland Living, also comes with an automatic ignitor and carry case. The 870 also includes a 20-foot hose to keep your propane tank a safe distance away from the pit.

Even for the most passionate wood-burning pit enthusiasts, propane pits like the 870 are worth considering for a couple of reasons. First, users don’t need to worry about bringing bulky wood or charcoal with them, just a simple propane tank. Second, and even more importantly for many customers who bought the 870, its use is often allowed in areas where fire bans may prohibit the use of wood-fired pits.

Our Verdict

Picking the right fire pit is as much about your needs as it is about the actual build quality of the pit. If you’re looking for a high-quality fire pit with the ability to expand its uses, the Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 is a solid choice. If you’re open to spending a bit more, the BioLite FirePit+ offers some unique extra features. If you don’t find yourself in the outdoors frequently enough to justify some of the pricier options on our list, the INNO STAGE Fire Pit is another great option.

FAQs

You've got questions. The Drive has answers.

Is propane or wood better for a fire pit?

The kind of fuel you want in a fire pit ultimately depends on what you want to get out of using it. If you’re seeking the fuel fire pit experience with all the charm of starting your own fire, then a wood fire pit is probably the right option for you. But, if you just want an easy-to-start heat source and gathering point, propane pits are a great option.

Where can I take my fire pit?

The answer to this is going to be hyper-localized to the area you’re planning on setting up your pit. Fire bans can limit the use of fire pits in many outdoor locations, although some bans may allow for propane fire pits. Campgrounds and cities are also likely to have their own set of rules when it comes to fire pits. Check your local rules before breaking out your new fire pit.

Can I use a smokeless fire pit indoors?

While smokeless fire pits do not produce visible smoke, they still produce emissions that should not be concentrated indoors for the health of those inside.