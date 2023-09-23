Best Deep Cycle Batteries: Stay Powered and Go Further

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Unlike the '90s Star Trek television series Deep Space Nine, deep-cycle batteries have been around for a long time and shall continue to be for years and years to come. Possibly until we've reached the era in which Deep Space Nine takes (took? will take?) place, the 24th century.

That's because their properties are ideal for a wide variety of applications, including providing power in recreation vehicles, boats, electric mobility scooters, and more. Especially the former two, as deep cycle batteries' ability to discharge longer and at a lower sustained voltage means they're ideal for powering electrical systems over a long period of time. Low and slow, like cooking barbeque.

They're usually not suitable as car batteries, though, unless they're a dual-purpose type.

Figuring out which deep cycle battery to buy can be tough: There are many brands out there, and frankly, too many choices at all fine retailers. That's why we've come up with this handy list that does the narrowing down for you. Our selection includes both lead-acid, lithium, and AGM (absorbent glass mat) batteries, too—all three have their, pun very intended, positives and negatives.

Our Methodology

In a perfect world, our company would spring for a sick pontoon boat and we'd spend a summer on a picturesque freshwater lake testing out all of these options. But who has the money for such hijinks in this day and age? Instead, we read up on the uses and properties of deep cycle batteries, and then read through a bunch of reviews to come up with a list of options worth checking out. For more on how we select products, give this a read.

The Best Deep Cycle Batteries: Reviews and Recommendations

SEE IT Pros AGM construction makes it easy to mount anywhere Long 120-minute reserve capacity Incredibly durable Lower weight than lead-acid competition Good starting ability Cons Some consumer complaints challenging the battery's life expectancy Poor shipping quality

Optima is a well-known name in the battery game, so it's no surprise that its deep cycle BlueTop is a highly-rated choice. It's maintenance-free, meaning you never have to check a water level inside like cheaper lead-acid units. Because of its durable construction and AGM type, it can be mounted in any configuration and never be in risk of leaking. True story: We witnessed Optima employees level a Rivian overlanding rig on one overnight, and then proceed to use it as a demo the very next day at an event.

What's more: This is a dual-purpose battery. That means it can be used for cranking as well as normal deep cycle duty.

Complaints-wise, some users point out that they got less life out of Optima's BlueTop than other companies. This could indeed be an issue, or they might not have charged and maintained it properly. Elsewhere, it looks like it's not always shipped with the best packaging: Be sure to familiarize yourself with Optima's warranty just in case.

SEE IT Pros Tough AGM construction Dual-purpose use Brand-boasted 70 percent longer life over other brands' batteries Cons Heavy Some consumers not happy about warranty and life

Like the Optima above, this is a dual-purpose battery that's fit for deep cycle duty in a boat, RV, or electric mobility scooter, or starting and running vehicles. It's also an AGM battery like the above, so it's maintenance-free. Odyssey says it'll fully recharge from near zero in as little as four-to-six hours, and can last 400 cycles, which the company also claims is 70 percent longer than most manufacturers.

For those who need especially demanding accessory use, some consumers state it'll run an off-road vehicle's winch without needing to fire up the vehicle. Outdoor enthusiasts, rejoice. What's more: Odyssey batteries are made in the USA and Europe.

When it comes to downsides, they essentially mirror the Optima's: Shorter-than-advertised life in some cases, and shipping issues.

Best Value: NoJoke 12V 50Ah Battery

SEE IT Pros Very lightweight 50 amp-hour Intuitive safety features Very appealing cost Cons Some assembly issues

This battery company may have an interesting name, but its specs don't lie: It's got a lot of value packed within its four cells. Not only is it a lithium battery—so it's quite lightweight at under 13 pounds—but it's also less than half the cost of the aforementioned Odyssey.

Consumers state that it did well in their individual testing and that the specs aren't lying about its 50 Ah performance. It's dimensionally much smaller than the other batteries above, too, so it's possible that it'll take up less space in especially tight quarters.

However, these positives aren't without a few negatives. Some users state that it arrived with poor assembly, meaning it was easy to open up. The cells are thankfully nice and sealed, and the cabling looks to be of good quality, but know that you might have to break out the glue gun. Then, some users received units that wouldn't function, but the company did replace them without issue.

SEE IT Pros 110 amp-hour Sturdy construction Solid performance Long-lasting use on a single charge Cons Very heavy Sealed lead-acid type isn't the latest and greatest technology Some warranty issues

This sealed lead-acid battery by Interstate is a good overall unit at a reasonable price. It might not sport AGM or Lithium construction, but its single sealed-cell construction is still considered maintenance-free and very long-lasting.

Users report getting a lot of use out of it, in fact, it makes for an excellent backup power supply for a sump pump in the event of a power outage in addition to RV, boat, mobility scooter, and other common uses.

Some users weren't happy with its life and warranty coverage, so be sure to read up on those before purchasing or even making a claim.

Our Deep Cycle Battery Verdict

For a great all-rounder deep cycle battery, you can't go wrong with Optima's OPT8016-103 D34M BlueTop. If you want to spend the extra coin, the Odyssey 34-PC1500T is a total beast as well.

FAQs

You've got questions. The Drive has answers.

Q: What is a deep cycle battery used for?

A: For uses that require prolonged electrical current, but aren't taking on the duty of firing up a vehicle. This means they're primarily used for powering vehicle accessories and small electric vehicles, as well as components that don't need a large current draw. However, the Odyssey and Optima batteries in our guide can be used for pretty much any vehicular application, including firing it up.

Q: What's an AGM battery?

A: This stands for absorbent glass matt, which means the battery's chemistry is inside of a rolled-up or pressed-together matt material, which makes it spill-proof and improves durability.

Q: What's another benefit of deep cycle batteries that folks might overlook?

A: Be sure to always read up on manufacturer-recommended charging, as charging it incorrectly could decrease its life considerably.