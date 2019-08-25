Best Car Batteries: Replace Dead Devices With These Reliable Picks 

People often don't think much about their car battery until it stops working. Then they scramble around to quickly find a replacement. The best thing to do is plan ahead and find the best car battery in advance before the one you're using dies. Check out our buying guide to find the best car batteries on the market.

The battery may not be fully charged at the time of purchase and could die within one year. Also, it may be an inch shorter than your stock battery.

This battery is powerful and does a good job of cranking high-compression engines on vehicles such as a GMC Sierra.

This DieHard battery has a 92 AH rating, reserve capacity of 170, and CCA of 850. It has two times the cycle life compared to lead-acid batteries.

Some complain that the battery dies within a year of use. In addition, the weight of the battery may make it challenging to install.

This battery works great, and it has lots of power (850 CCA). It's well-made, solid, reliable, and can easily start a vehicle in cold temperatures.

This battery has a high-density negative paste, which improves performance and increases battery life. Its silver calcium-stamped alloy increases cycle life, and the calcium lead positive grid maximizes conductivity.

The battery may not last as long as the manufacturer claims and may die within a couple of years. It is also on the pricier side, and the handle is flimsy.

The Odyssey is capable of 100-percent recharge in four to six hours. The cranking power is excellent, and overall it's very durable and reliable.

Protects against high-impact shock and mechanical vibration. Its CCA is 950, and it has a reserve capacity of 145 minutes. It comes with a limited three- and four-year full replacement warranty.

Benefits of Car Batteries Start your car. The best car battery works by providing a jolt of electricity that powers your vehicle's electrical components. It's necessary for starting your vehicle as well as running the lights, radio, etc.

The best car battery works by providing a jolt of electricity that powers your vehicle's electrical components. It's necessary for starting your vehicle as well as running the lights, radio, etc. Easy to install. Most batteries are located in the front of your vehicle under the hood. They're usually easy to access and replace with just a few tools. The most important thing to remember when installing a new battery is to disconnect the negative terminal first for safety purposes.

Most batteries are located in the front of your vehicle under the hood. They're usually easy to access and replace with just a few tools. The most important thing to remember when installing a new battery is to disconnect the negative terminal first for safety purposes. Provide peace of mind. It can be a real hassle if you're on your way somewhere, and you can't go because your car won't start due to a dead battery. The best-rated car batteries are designed to be durable and reliable. Types of Car Batteries Lead Acid Car owners used to have to top off the water in the electrolyte solution of their car's batteries. These days, maintenance-free batteries are much more user-friendly. These conventional batteries don't require topping off the fluid, and the caps aren't meant to be removed. Lead-acid batteries don't hold a charge as long as an absorbed glass mat battery and are less tolerant of deep discharge. However, they're more affordable. Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) AGMs can be drained and recharged more frequently than standard batteries. More and more automakers are using this type of battery for high-performance purposes because modern vehicles are increasingly using more power for things such as fuel-saving stop/start systems and power outlets for mobile devices. These batteries cost significantly more than traditional batteries. If you don't use your vehicle often, and it loses its charge, an AGM is a good pick. Lithium-Ion Hybrid and electric cars use this type of battery, which is also referred to as a li-ion battery. In contrast to traditional, lead-acid batteries, Li-ion batteries hold considerably more energy and are much lighter in weight. Top Brands DieHard Sears, based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, first introduced DieHard batteries in 1967. During the product's testing phase, not one battery failed in over 26,000 starts in temperatures ranging from sub-zero to over 100 degrees. One popular product is the DieHard Advanced Gold AGM Battery. Optima Optima was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The company was responsible for the first maintenance-free lead acid batteries for commercial and military use as well as the first high‐performance AGM automotive batteries. One of its most popular batteries is the Optima RedTop. Odyssey Odyssey batteries are manufactured by EnerSys Energy Products Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of EnerSys, which is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. The company has manufacturing facilities in Warrensburg, Missouri, and Newport, Wales, United Kingdom. The company produces high-quality products that provide superior performance for a variety of power applications. One top battery is the Odyssey Automotive and LTV Battery. ACDelco One of the best car battery brands, ACDelco is owned by General Motors and has been around since the birth of GM in the early 1900s. Based in Grand Blanc, Michigan, the company's parts are included in more than two million GM vehicles produced each year. One of its most popular products is the ACDelco Professional AGM Automotive Battery. FirePower FirePower, based in Boise, Idaho, has over 50 years of experience in the power sports industry. The company sources the highest-grade materials to create its products, which includes batteries, ignition coils, kill switches, starters, and more. One popular product is the FirePower Featherweight Lithium Battery. Car Battery Pricing Under $100: You can find a good car battery at this price point, but not necessarily the best. The cheaper the battery, the shorter its lifespan. Those that are really inexpensive may only last a year or two. You can find many conventional batteries at this price point.

$100-$300: Most batteries typically fall within this price range. The lower end will include lower-performing products, while higher-end, longer-lasting batteries will cost a little more money. Key Features Manufacture Date Batteries lose strength over time, so it's important that you select the newest one possible. Batteries have a code with a letter and number that indicates when they were manufactured. Companies use different types of codes, so make sure you know what you're looking for when you select a battery. Avoid units that are older than six months from the date they were manufactured. Size It's essential that you install a battery that is the correct size with the proper terminal locations. If the terminals are in the wrong spot, the cables on your vehicle might not reach the battery or they might not fit tightly enough. Be sure to check your owner's manual to find out exactly what you need. For instance, size 24/24F batteries fit many Honda, Acura, Toyota, Lexus, Nissan, and Infiniti vehicles, while size 48H6 batteries fit many European and American vehicles. Other Considerations Warranty : Look for a product with the longest free-replacement period you can find. Companies typically have a free-replacement period and prorated period, which will give you partial reimbursement. Just note that a warranty can be voided if you neglect the battery (i.e., improperly install it).

: Look for a product with the longest free-replacement period you can find. Companies typically have a free-replacement period and prorated period, which will give you partial reimbursement. Just note that a warranty can be voided if you neglect the battery (i.e., improperly install it). Handle: Batteries can weigh between 25 and 60 pounds, which can make them hard to lift and carry. This is much easier to do if it has a plastic handle. You can also use the handle to lower the battery into the engine compartment.

Batteries can weigh between 25 and 60 pounds, which can make them hard to lift and carry. This is much easier to do if it has a plastic handle. You can also use the handle to lower the battery into the engine compartment. Technical Specifications: Batteries are rated by a variety of factors, including the amp hour, cold-cranking amps (CCA), and reserve capacity. CCA, in particular, refers to the number of amps a battery can produce when the temperature drops to zero degrees Fahrenheit. Best Car Battery Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Car Battery Overall: Odyssey Automotive and LTV Battery

Amazon

This battery weighs 58 pounds and is designed to protect against high-impact shock and mechanical vibration. It has 950 CCA, and it has a reserve capacity of 145 minutes. It comes with a limited three- and four-year full replacement warranty and the company promises a service life of three to 10 years. The Odyssey has a 70-percent longer cycle life than its competitors and the highest recharge efficiency of any sealed lead battery on the market. Specifically, it's capable of 100-percent recharge in four to six hours. The cranking power is excellent, and aesthetically the red top looks nice in the battery box. It starts cold when your vehicle sits for an extended period of time and delivers consistently. Overall, it's very durable and reliable. One downside is the lifting handle is a bit flimsy. There have also been some complaints that the battery does not last as long as the manufacturer claims and may die within a couple of years. Finally, the Odyssey battery is a little on the pricier side. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Car Battery: ACDelco Professional AGM Automotive Battery

Amazon

This 52-pound battery features high-density negative paste, which improves performance and increases battery life. Its silver calcium-stamped alloy increases cycle life, and the calcium lead positive grid maximizes conductivity. The battery is designed to increase acid circulation, which helps the product stay cool and prolong its lifespan. In addition, the vent cap design resists acid leakage. This is an outstanding battery for an OEM battery replacement; it works great, and it has lots of power (850 CCA). It's very well-made, solid, reliable, and comes with installation instructions. The battery is a near-exact match for many makes and models and can easily start a vehicle in cold temperatures. Despite its benefits, the product does have some downsides. There have been some complaints that the battery dies within a year of use. In addition, the weight of the battery may make it challenging to install. Fortunately, it comes with fold-down handles built into the battery housing, which helps with transporting it. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Car Battery Honorable Mention: DieHard Advanced Gold AGM Battery

Amazon