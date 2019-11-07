Best Truck Batteries: Strong Choices for Top Performance

A reliable battery is essential to keep your truck starting and running properly

By Richard Bowen
Richard BowenView Richard Bowen's Articles

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

With help from the alternator, the battery under the hood of your truck powers the electrical system. An underpowered or faulty battery results in difficulty starting, and electronics such as the radio, blower, and GPS may work poorly or only intermittently. Also, your dash lights may flicker, and your headlights and taillights may be dim. If any of these symptoms occur, it is probably time for a new battery. See our top choices below.

  • Best Overall
    Optima Yellow Top Dual Purpose Battery
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    This battery provides maximum starting power in cold, damp weather. It is 15 times more resistant to vibration than its competitors, which gives it extreme durability and long life. It fits a wide range of trucks, including Chevy Suburban, Dodge Grand Caravan, and Jeep Grand Cherokee.
    Pros
    Pros
    This 12-volt battery has 750 cold-cranking amps with a reserve capacity of 120 minutes for constant performance. The case is made of polypropylene and features dual SAE and GM posts.
    Cons
    Cons
    May run down if the vehicle is not in use for long periods. Modifications needed for the battery to fit a 2016 Ford F-250 6.2L.
  • Best Value
    ACDelco AGM BCI Group 65 Battery
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    This battery resists corrosion and is well constructed. It will start your truck when it’s cold, damp, and snowy. This traditionally trusted brand manufacturer remains popular. AGM technology means no spills, leaks, or maintenance.
    Pros
    Pros
    This battery fits most trucks, SUVs, and vans. It has a three-year free replacement warranty and works in both gas and diesel vehicles. You can recharge it often if needed.
    Cons
    Cons
    You may have to make some slight modifications in order for it to fit in some Ford trucks, such as the Ford Ranger. It works but fits tightly on the F-350.
  • Honorable Mention
    DieHard Advanced Gold AGM Battery - Group 34
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    This quality, fairly-priced battery from a well-known manufacturer has an advanced design that protects inside parts and reduces the chance of internal electrical shorts. It’s also spillproof to guard against damage to sophisticated electronic equipment.
    Pros
    Pros
    This battery has 20 times more vibration protection compared to lead-acid batteries. This means up to double battery life. The enhanced electrolyte suspension system absorbs more electrolytes and protects internal components. Handy top handles (included) allow for easier installation and transportation.
    Cons
    Cons
    It does not fit on a Chevy Tahoe. May need a spacer for a Toyota 4Runner. You need to adapt the battery bracket on a 2010 Toyota Sienna.

Tips

  • Experts recommend using Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) batteries. These are lead-acid batteries that provide vibration resistance and have a design that works with the high-demand electronics on today’s trucks. AGM batteries are maintenance-free, so there are no leaks, water, or spills. 
  • Make sure the battery you intend to purchase fits your truck. Check the label on the battery you are replacing for an item number, which is a combination of letters and numbers. You can also reference the truck’s owner’s manual in the specifications area for this number. 
  • You can usually install a battery yourself. Online instructions are readily available, and it’s not too difficult if you decide to do it yourself instead of going to a local garage.

FAQs

Q: Which battery will work best for my truck?

A: It depends on the power output of the battery, the electrical requirements of your truck, the fit, and somewhat on the climate where you live. Also, consider the battery’s warranty. Research before you buy so you purchase the correct battery.  

Q: What tools do I need to install a truck battery?

A:  You need a crescent wrench as well as rubber gloves and safety glasses when working around batteries because of the potential contact with battery acid. It’s also good to have baking soda and water available to remove corrosion and battery acid that may be present on your old battery and cable connections.  

Q: Do batteries put out dangerous amounts of electricity?

A: No. Truck batteries generate around 12 volts of electricity. This is not enough to cause you any harm or electrocute you.

Final Thoughts

The Optima Yellow Top Dual Purpose Battery is our recommendation for the best truck battery overall due to its durability and long lifespan.

The ACDelco AGM BCI Group 65 Battery is also a great value for a reliable, powerful battery.

MORE TO READ