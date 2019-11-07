Best Truck Batteries: Strong Choices for Top Performance

Tips

Experts recommend using Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) batteries. These are lead-acid batteries that provide vibration resistance and have a design that works with the high-demand electronics on today’s trucks. AGM batteries are maintenance-free, so there are no leaks, water, or spills.

Make sure the battery you intend to purchase fits your truck. Check the label on the battery you are replacing for an item number, which is a combination of letters and numbers. You can also reference the truck’s owner’s manual in the specifications area for this number.

You can usually install a battery yourself. Online instructions are readily available, and it’s not too difficult if you decide to do it yourself instead of going to a local garage.

FAQs

Q: Which battery will work best for my truck?

A: It depends on the power output of the battery, the electrical requirements of your truck, the fit, and somewhat on the climate where you live. Also, consider the battery’s warranty. Research before you buy so you purchase the correct battery.

Q: What tools do I need to install a truck battery?

A: You need a crescent wrench as well as rubber gloves and safety glasses when working around batteries because of the potential contact with battery acid. It’s also good to have baking soda and water available to remove corrosion and battery acid that may be present on your old battery and cable connections.

Q: Do batteries put out dangerous amounts of electricity?

A: No. Truck batteries generate around 12 volts of electricity. This is not enough to cause you any harm or electrocute you.

Final Thoughts

The Optima Yellow Top Dual Purpose Battery is our recommendation for the best truck battery overall due to its durability and long lifespan.

The ACDelco AGM BCI Group 65 Battery is also a great value for a reliable, powerful battery.