Best RV Batteries: The Best Batteries to Power Your RV

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Traveling in an RV is a great way to experience the world and see many different places. Campsites make it easy to provide power to your recreational vehicle and enjoy the surrounding scenery, but you still need power for days you’re in between campsites or during emergencies. There are many types of batteries to choose from, and we’re here to help you choose the right RV battery to make sure you’re not left in the dark. Here are our top picks for the best RV batteries to power everything inside your camper.

Best RV Battery Overall: Universal Power Group Deep Cycle AGM Battery

Best Value RV Battery: Universal Power Group Sealed Lead Acid Battery

Best RV Battery Honorable Mention: Optima Deep Cycle Marine Battery

Benefits of RV Batteries

Generate electricity. Batteries work as a power supply when you need it most. They are especially useful when the motorhome is turned off, parked, or at a campsite.

Batteries work as a power supply when you need it most. They are especially useful when the motorhome is turned off, parked, or at a campsite. Provide a comfortable camping experience. Batteries are used to make sure you are comfortable while camping by providing light when it’s dark, keeping the heater on when cold, or the AC on when it’s hot.

Batteries are used to make sure you are comfortable while camping by providing light when it’s dark, keeping the heater on when cold, or the AC on when it’s hot. Save gas and money. A battery can save you money and gas by powering electronics inside without having to start the RV. While on, the RV’s engine is capable of powering everything. Leaving it running, however, burns fuel and leaves you spending money to fill it back up.

A battery can save you money and gas by powering electronics inside without having to start the RV. While on, the RV’s engine is capable of powering everything. Leaving it running, however, burns fuel and leaves you spending money to fill it back up. Power other vehicles. Not only do batteries provide power for RVs, but they can also be used to start smaller vehicles such as boats, electric wheelchairs, scooters, and bikes.

Types of RV Batteries

Flooded RV Battery

This battery type is among the most common. Also referred to as wet cell batteries, they require maintenance to keep them working properly. That comes in the form of topping them off with water. They hold a charge well, but their design isn’t the toughest when it comes to durability and shock resistance. So, more difficult journeys may shake them to lose.

AGM Battery

These sealed lead acid batteries, called absorbent glass mat (AGM), contain electrolytes with a mix of sulfuric acid and fiberglass material. These materials make the battery spill-proof, enabling it to move around without shutting down. They are light since they don’t contain water. The AGM technology is able to hold a charge longer and power devices more quickly due to its design.

Gel Cell Battery

The electrolytes and materials powering gel batteries are sulfuric acid mixed with fumed silica. This creates a gel-like substance that is immobile, meaning, the batteries can be placed on any side and still hold a charge through rough travels and bumpy conditions.

Top Brands

Optima

Optima has been in business for more than 40 years. It built the first maintenance-free lead-acid batteries/high-performance AGM automobile batteries in the 1970s and recently released new sizes for their AGM batteries. One of its top products is the Optima Deep Cycle Marine Battery.

Odyssey

Manufactured by EngerSys Energy Products Inc., Odyssey has been making batteries for cars, RVs, boats, and more for more than 100 years. It has two headquarters; one in Missouri and one in Wales. It makes the Odyssey PC680 Battery.

Duracell

Widely one of the most popular brands of battery in the world, Duracell started in the 1940s. It is the leading manufacturer of high-performance alkaline batteries and is famous for its mascot, the Duracell Bunny. One of its popular batteries is the Duracell Ultra 12v 8 Amp Rechargeable SLA Battery.

RV Battery Pricing

$45-$150: These RV batteries tend to have lower amp-hour outputs. Their sizes are also smaller and range between 6-volts and 12-volts.

These RV batteries tend to have lower amp-hour outputs. Their sizes are also smaller and range between 6-volts and 12-volts. $150 and Up: It’s here you will get into batteries that provide more power. These typically provide much more amp hours and are more durable.

Key Features

Battery Size

The size of a battery will change how much power it holds. You’ll find larger-sized batteries tend to come with more power, meaning your appliances will stay powered longer. However, keep in mind, not all RVs can hold a larger battery.

Power

Keeping everything powered depends on how much power the battery puts out. That power is measured in amp hours. Amp hours detail how many amps the battery discharges in a 20-hour period, while RC, or reserve capacity, correlates to the number of minutes the battery lasts when providing amp output. To make it simple, you’ll want more amp hours and RC to keep things powered longer.

Other Considerations

Types: Finding the best RV battery comes down to what style you prefer. Flooded batteries will require more maintenance, such as topping them off with water, to keep working; AGM or acid-based batteries are more durable and can withstand a longer journey without dropping power to your RV.

Finding the best RV battery comes down to what style you prefer. Flooded batteries will require more maintenance, such as topping them off with water, to keep working; AGM or acid-based batteries are more durable and can withstand a longer journey without dropping power to your RV. Life Expectancy: A battery’s lifespan all depends on how many appliances or devices you need to power inside your RV. It also varies on how often you plan on using the battery. You can conserve the life of your battery by monitoring how long your power what’s inside your RV. Charging and even overcharging batteries can decrease their lifespan.

Best RV Battery Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best RV Battery Overall: Universal Power Group Deep Cycle AGM Battery