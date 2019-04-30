Best RV Batteries: The Best Batteries to Power Your RV
Find the best RV battery to make sure your camping trip or life off-grid isn’t left in the dark
Traveling in an RV is a great way to experience the world and see many different places. Campsites make it easy to provide power to your recreational vehicle and enjoy the surrounding scenery, but you still need power for days you’re in between campsites or during emergencies. There are many types of batteries to choose from, and we’re here to help you choose the right RV battery to make sure you’re not left in the dark. Here are our top picks for the best RV batteries to power everything inside your camper.
Best RV Battery Overall:
Universal Power Group Deep Cycle AGM Battery
Best Value RV Battery: Universal Power Group Sealed Lead Acid Battery
Best RV Battery Honorable Mention: Optima Deep Cycle Marine Battery
Benefits of RV Batteries
- Generate electricity. Batteries work as a power supply when you need it most. They are especially useful when the motorhome is turned off, parked, or at a campsite.
- Provide a comfortable camping experience. Batteries are used to make sure you are comfortable while camping by providing light when it’s dark, keeping the heater on when cold, or the AC on when it’s hot.
- Save gas and money. A battery can save you money and gas by powering electronics inside without having to start the RV. While on, the RV’s engine is capable of powering everything. Leaving it running, however, burns fuel and leaves you spending money to fill it back up.
- Power other vehicles. Not only do batteries provide power for RVs, but they can also be used to start smaller vehicles such as boats, electric wheelchairs, scooters, and bikes.
Types of RV Batteries
Flooded RV Battery
This battery type is among the most common. Also referred to as wet cell batteries, they require maintenance to keep them working properly. That comes in the form of topping them off with water. They hold a charge well, but their design isn’t the toughest when it comes to durability and shock resistance. So, more difficult journeys may shake them to lose.
AGM Battery
These sealed lead acid batteries, called absorbent glass mat (AGM), contain electrolytes with a mix of sulfuric acid and fiberglass material. These materials make the battery spill-proof, enabling it to move around without shutting down. They are light since they don’t contain water. The AGM technology is able to hold a charge longer and power devices more quickly due to its design.
Gel Cell Battery
The electrolytes and materials powering gel batteries are sulfuric acid mixed with fumed silica. This creates a gel-like substance that is immobile, meaning, the batteries can be placed on any side and still hold a charge through rough travels and bumpy conditions.
Top Brands
Optima
Optima has been in business for more than 40 years. It built the first maintenance-free lead-acid batteries/high-performance AGM automobile batteries in the 1970s and recently released new sizes for their AGM batteries. One of its top products is the Optima Deep Cycle Marine Battery.
Odyssey
Manufactured by EngerSys Energy Products Inc., Odyssey has been making batteries for cars, RVs, boats, and more for more than 100 years. It has two headquarters; one in Missouri and one in Wales. It makes the Odyssey PC680 Battery.
Duracell
Widely one of the most popular brands of battery in the world, Duracell started in the 1940s. It is the leading manufacturer of high-performance alkaline batteries and is famous for its mascot, the Duracell Bunny. One of its popular batteries is the Duracell Ultra 12v 8 Amp Rechargeable SLA Battery.
RV Battery Pricing
- $45-$150: These RV batteries tend to have lower amp-hour outputs. Their sizes are also smaller and range between 6-volts and 12-volts.
- $150 and Up: It’s here you will get into batteries that provide more power. These typically provide much more amp hours and are more durable.
Key Features
Battery Size
The size of a battery will change how much power it holds. You’ll find larger-sized batteries tend to come with more power, meaning your appliances will stay powered longer. However, keep in mind, not all RVs can hold a larger battery.
Power
Keeping everything powered depends on how much power the battery puts out. That power is measured in amp hours. Amp hours detail how many amps the battery discharges in a 20-hour period, while RC, or reserve capacity, correlates to the number of minutes the battery lasts when providing amp output. To make it simple, you’ll want more amp hours and RC to keep things powered longer.
Other Considerations
- Types: Finding the best RV battery comes down to what style you prefer. Flooded batteries will require more maintenance, such as topping them off with water, to keep working; AGM or acid-based batteries are more durable and can withstand a longer journey without dropping power to your RV.
- Life Expectancy: A battery’s lifespan all depends on how many appliances or devices you need to power inside your RV. It also varies on how often you plan on using the battery. You can conserve the life of your battery by monitoring how long your power what’s inside your RV. Charging and even overcharging batteries can decrease their lifespan.
Best RV Battery Reviews & Recommendations 2019
Best RV Battery Overall: Universal Power Group Deep Cycle AGM Battery
This is our top pick for the best deep-cycle RV battery. We found this to be reliable for keeping a consistent amount of power to the RV, coming with 100 AH. Depending on how much power you use, it can last a few days before needing to be charged again. To help control how long it lasts, make sure to turn off appliances and lights when they are not needed.
This battery can be mounted at any angle and in any position. It is also great to power small boats, golf carts, lights, and cabins. The battery is tough and can absorb shocks while driving without losing any power. Plus, it comes with a one-year warranty and has a long lifespan.
While it may fit anywhere and provide power to your RV’s appliances, it is on the heavier side. Weighing 60 pounds, you’ll need to mount it somewhere that can hold the weight and not bounce out of position.
Best Value RV Battery: Universal Power Group Sealed Lead Acid Battery
These batteries are a great power source that runs significantly smaller than most other batteries. The compact design makes it simple to mount multiple batteries together where only one larger one would fit.
On top of it being lightweight—weighing only 22 pounds—this lead acid battery comes with a handle to make it easier to carry. While being excellent for powering appliances and lights in an RV, it’s also good for scooters, electric wheelchairs, and bikes.
On the downside, a single battery only has 35 AH, so depending on how long you need to power your RV, you may need multiple batteries. We discovered one is good for providing power for a few hours, but if you are out for a few days, you will need to charge it several times.
Best RV Battery Honorable Mention: Optima Deep Cycle Marine Battery
This deep-cycle RV battery made our honorable mention for its long-lasting, reliable charge. For being on the smaller side for batteries, its power output is immense and will provide your RV with hours of electricity.
Being smaller means these Optima batteries also weigh less than other RV batteries. Its lightweight design means it can be mounted in any position; not just on RVs, but also boats and more. Its durability is vibration-resistant and can stand up to the worst bumpy roads, even starting up when the weather is bad.
While it is one of the best RV batteries we found, it made our honorable mention due to the pricing. The cost is on the higher end, but that cost also gets you up to 120 minutes of reserve capacity for times when you need it the most.
Tips
- Make sure to get the best RV deep-cycle battery that fits your needs the most. Six-volt batteries are lighter and can fit easier into areas on the RV, while 12-volt batteries are heavier and provide more power.
- If you need more power but lack the space, two 6-volts can replace a full 12-volt.
- Keep track of how much charge your battery has left by installing a battery monitor. These allow you to see when your battery is low so you know when to charge it. Batteries with little energy may end up being damaged if they continue to power appliances and lights.
- You’ll need to make sure to invest in a battery charger as well to charge the battery when it needs it.
FAQs
Q: How do I install an RV battery?
A: Installing an RV battery can be difficult, but after some practice, it should be relatively simple. First, make sure all the appliances, lights, and devices are turned off. Then, find the mount where the batteries are placed inside the RV. Gently place the battery on the mount, connect the cables, and activate the hold-down hardware. Then, test the lights and appliances.
Q: How long should the RV battery last?
A: This all depends on how long you spend powering the lights, appliances, and more inside the RV. If used in moderation, most batteries can last a few days before needing another charge.
Q: Where should I store the battery?
A: You can protect your deep-cycle RV battery by keeping it somewhere at room temperatures, such as the house or a storage unit. Make sure wherever it is, it never drops below freezing.
Final Thoughts
Our top pick for the best RV battery is the Universal Power Group Deep Cycle AGM Battery for its dependability, shock absorbency, and high-quality design.
If you’re looking for a battery that will power everything inside your RV but are wanting to save cash, check out the Universal Power Group Sealed Lead Acid Battery
What do you think of our choices for the best RV battery? Do you have any you prefer? Let us know in the comments below.
