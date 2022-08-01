Best RV Cell Phone Boosters: Get More Bars Where You Need It

Summary List

Best Overall: Weboost Drive X RV

Best Value: Amazboost

Best for Tight Spaces: SureCall Fusion2Go 3.0 RV

Best for Trucks: weBoost Drive Reach OTR

Honorable Mention: SuperBars RV Cell Phone Booster

Our Methodology

After spending two years on the road traveling with a nationwide catering company, I learned the importance of good cell signal and the frustrations that come without it. I searched for products that offer solid capability, good range, and reasonably easy installation. I considered customer reviews, but carefully differentiated between bad reviews related to the product and bad reviews related to a misunderstanding of how the product works. If you have more questions about our process check out The Drive’s Gear About page for more information.

Best RV Cell Phone Booster Reviews & Recommendations

Best Overall weBoost Drive X RV Check Latest Price Specs Brand: weBoost

weBoost 5G Compatible: Yes

Yes Weight: 11.2 ounces Pros Modular design

Tool-free installation

Works with all major carriers Cons More expensive than most

If you're committed to getting work done on the road, the weBoost Drive X RV is your best choice for range, quality, and carrier compatibility. The Drive X works with all major carriers and offers support for 5G connections. If your RV doesn't have much room or your installation location is awkward, the weBoost features a modular design, so you can opt for a split install to save space. Additionally, the system does not require any tools for installation, so you won't be stuck without all the parts you need. People who bought the weBoost Drive X report that installation is easy, but does require some bravery or basic knowledge of how electrical systems work. It's also important to note that even the best signal boosters can't boost something that isn't there. People report that positioning matters, and that the weBoost Drive X's effective range may not cover an entire vehicle or campsite.

Best Value Amazboost Check Latest Price Specs Brand: Amazboost

Amazboost 5G Compatible: Yes

Yes Weight: 7.56 pounds Pros Great signal boost range

Users report solid levels of signal boost when in use

Reasonable installation Cons Designed for home, so some creativity may be required

Amazboost has been around for a quarter century making products that support cell phone users on the go. Its mobile cell phone booster works with all major carriers and offers up to an eight-foot range when signal strength is strong. If you're traveling with a group or family, the Amazboost unit can support multiple devices simultaneously. It also offers a simple design with easy installation and use. Many reviewers state that the Amazboost works well in RVs, despite being designed primarily for home use. Like all other signal boosters, the unit won't work miracles if the incoming signal is weak, but the expanded coverage of a home booster may work well if you need a wider range in your RV.

Best High-End Cel-Fi Go X Check Latest Price Specs Brand: Cel-Fi

Cel-Fi 5G Compatible: No

No Weight: 19 pounds Pros Huge signal boosting capability

Straightforward installation

Companion app offers signal strength and other usage insights Cons Heavy, bulky unit

The Cel-Fi Go X is one of the top cell phone signal boosters around, but be prepared for the price tag. It's one of the most expensive models on the market, but the payoff is that it works well in a variety of situations, is easy to install, and offers 100dB of signal boosting. That makes it one of the strongest boosters on sale today. Of course, there are downsides with everything. Though few, there are some glaring bummers with the Cel-Fi Go X. Since it's designed for home use, it's bulkier and heavier than units intended for mobile applications. It's also far, far more expensive than most other options, so that will need to be part of your buying decision.

Best for Tight Spaces SureCall Fusion2Go 3.0 RV Check Latest Price Specs Brand: SureCall

SureCall 5G Compatible: Yes

Yes Weight: 1.4 pounds Pros Compact design makes installation easier

Reasonable price

Supports multiple devices Cons Can be expensive

Space is precious, especially in RVs, where you've got to figure out how to haul all of your gear in a limited space. The SureCall Fusion2Go offers a compact design with 5G compatibility and easy installation in almost any location. It's compatible with all major carriers and has a magnetic mount that makes installation a breeze. If you've got multiple people and devices, the SureCall will support all of them, including devices like hotspots. The tradeoff to the compatibility and compactness of the design is a slight hit to functionality and range. Some users report that they have to be very close to the unit to receive any tangible signal benefits, and others report that even the slightest misplacement of the antenna can cause issues.

Best for Trucks weBoost Drive Reach OTR Check Latest Price Specs Brand: weBoost

weBoost 5G Compatible: Yes

Yes Weight: 6.04 pounds Pros Supports multiple devices

Heavy-duty antenna

Works with all major carriers Cons Finicky installation

weBoost's Drive Reach OTR signal booster is advertised as being for trucks and SUVs, but many people found it to be the perfect companion for RVing as well. It works with all major carriers, supports multiple devices, and its antenna is designed to withstand extreme weather, dirt, and dust. Many people state that installation is a pain, or that it took too long, but there are several more reviews that explain how easy the process was. That said, some of the bad reviews are from people who either couldn't figure out installation or paid someone else to do it for them.

Honorable Mention SuperBars RV Cell Phone Booster Check Latest Price Specs Brand: SuperBars

SuperBars 5G Compatible: Yes

Yes Weight: 4.55 pounds Pros Long warranty and technical support

Useful companion app

Easy installation Cons Small useful radius

When you buy a product that you'll need to support you off the grid, you want to make sure it lasts. SuperBars offers a three-year warranty for its cell phone boosters and lifetime technical support, so you'll be able to keep using the product for years and won't be stuck without a helping hand. That said, the system is only designed for a three- to five-foot radius, so you'll need to install it local to the part of your RV where you use your cell phone the most. SuperBars offers a companion app that offers monitoring of signal strength and remote monitoring of the system. It also includes tech support communications and a live community to chat with other users. People report easy installation and use, and state that the boost strength is impressive within the stated operating range.

Our Verdict

The weBoost Drive X RV offers the best mix of value, flexibility, and function. It’s small enough to install in most RVs, is a featherweight compared to other products on this list, and carries a significant number of positive reviews. Its range is reasonable and the cost isn’t bad, which are two of the most important characteristics of any cell phone signal booster.

Things to Consider Before Buying an RV Cell Phone Signal Booster

The first thing to think about with cell phone boosters is the range you need. In a small car or contained room, you won’t have to worry about wandering too far away from the booster, but your RV might be large enough that you need additional range. Price and installation are also important considerations. The best signal boosters cost more than some others, but the most expensive models aren’t necessarily the best.

Finally, we should talk a bit about customer reviews. In some cases, people leave a bad review because they couldn’t figure out installation, and in others, it’s a matter of understanding how cell phone signal boosters actually work. Some people do actually leave reviews related to a bad experience, however, so it’s important to pay attention to the details when reading reviews.

RV Cell Phone Signal Booster Pricing

Cell phone signal boosters range in price from around $200 to well over $1,000. The more expensive boosters tend to offer broader coverage, so you may need to spring for a more expensive unit if you have a larger RV. It’s also worth noting that if you’re not technically inclined, spending a little extra to have a pro install your booster the right way will be worth the coin.

FAQs

You’ve got questions. The Drive has answers.