Best RV Cell Phone Boosters: Get More Bars Where You Need It

So you’ve packed your bags and you’re ready for a life on the road in your RV. Out of all the challenges you’ll face along the way, poor cell phone reception shouldn’t be one of them. Instead of running home with your pride in shambles because you can’t watch Breaking Bad at a rest stop, pick up a cell phone signal booster to help you get enough bars to talk, surf, and stream in your RV. We’ve picked a handful of our favorite models to get you started. Let’s dive in.
Weboost Drive X RV
- Modular design
- Tool-free installation
- Works with all major carriers
- More expensive than most
- May not offer the needed range
Amazboost
- Great signal boost range
- Users report solid levels of signal boost when in use
- Reasonable installation
- Designed for home, so some creativity may be required
- Heavy and bulky design
Cel-Fi Go X
- Huge signal boosting capability
- Straightforward installation
- Companion app offers signal strength and other usage insights
- Heavy, bulky unit
- Extremely expensive
Why Trust Us
Our reviews are driven by a combination of hands-on testing, expert input, “wisdom of the crowd” assessments from actual buyers, and our own expertise. We always aim to offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.Learn more
Our Methodology
After spending two years on the road traveling with a nationwide catering company, I learned the importance of good cell signal and the frustrations that come without it. I searched for products that offer solid capability, good range, and reasonably easy installation. I considered customer reviews, but carefully differentiated between bad reviews related to the product and bad reviews related to a misunderstanding of how the product works. If you have more questions about our process check out The Drive’s Gear About page for more information.
Best RV Cell Phone Booster Reviews & Recommendations
Best OverallweBoost Drive X RVCheck Latest Price
Specs
- Brand: weBoost
- 5G Compatible: Yes
- Weight: 11.2 ounces
Pros
- Modular design
- Tool-free installation
- Works with all major carriers
Cons
- More expensive than most
- May not offer the needed range
Best ValueAmazboostCheck Latest Price
Specs
- Brand: Amazboost
- 5G Compatible: Yes
- Weight: 7.56 pounds
Pros
- Great signal boost range
- Users report solid levels of signal boost when in use
- Reasonable installation
Cons
- Designed for home, so some creativity may be required
- Heavy and bulky design
Best High-EndCel-Fi Go XCheck Latest Price
Specs
- Brand: Cel-Fi
- 5G Compatible: No
- Weight: 19 pounds
Pros
- Huge signal boosting capability
- Straightforward installation
- Companion app offers signal strength and other usage insights
Cons
- Heavy, bulky unit
- Extremely expensive
Best for Tight SpacesSureCall Fusion2Go 3.0 RVCheck Latest Price
Specs
- Brand: SureCall
- 5G Compatible: Yes
- Weight: 1.4 pounds
Pros
- Compact design makes installation easier
- Reasonable price
- Supports multiple devices
Cons
- Can be expensive
- Not the best extender range
Best for TrucksweBoost Drive Reach OTRCheck Latest Price
Specs
- Brand: weBoost
- 5G Compatible: Yes
- Weight: 6.04 pounds
Pros
- Supports multiple devices
- Heavy-duty antenna
- Works with all major carriers
Cons
- Finicky installation
- Not the best range
Honorable MentionSuperBars RV Cell Phone BoosterCheck Latest Price
Specs
- Brand: SuperBars
- 5G Compatible: Yes
- Weight: 4.55 pounds
Pros
- Long warranty and technical support
- Useful companion app
- Easy installation
Cons
- Small useful radius
- Some customers received items with missing components
Our Verdict
The weBoost Drive X RV offers the best mix of value, flexibility, and function. It’s small enough to install in most RVs, is a featherweight compared to other products on this list, and carries a significant number of positive reviews. Its range is reasonable and the cost isn’t bad, which are two of the most important characteristics of any cell phone signal booster.
Things to Consider Before Buying an RV Cell Phone Signal Booster
The first thing to think about with cell phone boosters is the range you need. In a small car or contained room, you won’t have to worry about wandering too far away from the booster, but your RV might be large enough that you need additional range. Price and installation are also important considerations. The best signal boosters cost more than some others, but the most expensive models aren’t necessarily the best.
Finally, we should talk a bit about customer reviews. In some cases, people leave a bad review because they couldn’t figure out installation, and in others, it’s a matter of understanding how cell phone signal boosters actually work. Some people do actually leave reviews related to a bad experience, however, so it’s important to pay attention to the details when reading reviews.
RV Cell Phone Signal Booster Pricing
Cell phone signal boosters range in price from around $200 to well over $1,000. The more expensive boosters tend to offer broader coverage, so you may need to spring for a more expensive unit if you have a larger RV. It’s also worth noting that if you’re not technically inclined, spending a little extra to have a pro install your booster the right way will be worth the coin.
FAQs
You’ve got questions. The Drive has answers.
Q: Can I use a home signal booster in my RV?
A: We’ve included two here, and there are several others available. The challenge is that the FCC limits the strength of cell phone boosters in moving vehicles, so you may only be able to use them when parked.
Q: Can I make a homemade cell phone booster?
A: It’s possible to find all manner of homebrew signal booster, including directions on how to “build” a booster with copper wire using your phone’s headphone jack. That said, is frying your cell phone and damaging your RV’s electrical system worth it to you? Just pay for the real thing.
Q: Does wrapping my phone or part of my RV in aluminum help?
A: No, it won’t. You may end up working against yourself with aluminum, and you’re certainly going to look silly trying it. Just pay for the real thing.
Q: How do signal boosters work?
A: Without getting too technical, cell phone boosters search for and receive cell signals. They amplify weak signals so that mobile devices can receive data faster.
Q: Will a cell phone signal booster affect my monthly cellular bill?
A: It shouldn’t, unless you end up somehow in data roaming mode, which some carriers charge for. You aren’t changing anything related to your cell phone plan, so there should be no affect.
