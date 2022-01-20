When You’re On The Road a Lot, an RV TPMS Is a Lifesaver

No one enjoys being surprised by a leaky tire or worse, a total flat, especially when you’re on the highway or unfamiliar back roads in your RV. But there’s a way to always be apprised of your tire’s pressure and an instantaneous heads up about what’s happening if you’ve got an RV TPMS installed on your camper. These TPMS’ allow you to keep an eye on your tires’ pressure, and temperature for some, more without leaving the driver’s seat. An RV TPMS is a must-have accessory for any RV owner, and it can be essential for catching problems in the making when you’re far from home. We’ve rounded up some of the best RV TPMS options you can buy right here.

An affordably-priced system that works with both four and six tire sensors in action for great versatility.

To determine the quality of each RV TPMS we considered, we also took a look at users’ real-life experiences putting them to use via reviews. This helped us determine which TPMS options were long-lasting, reliable, and consistent in their on-road alerts.

In order to highlight the best RV TPMS’ available, we took a close look at the different options and compared them to one another. We examined their features and capabilities first and foremost, assessing their ability to work on multiple tires, whether they required wiring or worked wirelessly, how many sensors were offered, and what kinds (and sizes) of RVs each product was compatible with.

One downside of the Bellacorp Tire Pressure Monitoring System is with the sensor as some customers have reported that their sensor stopped working prematurely. If this happens with your product, reach out to the company about a possible replacement part.

The Bellacorp Tire Pressure Monitoring System is wireless and operates over a specific radiofrequency. It also comes with a frequency repeater to ensure perfect transmission and runs on 12V power. This TPMS can monitor the temperature and air pressure of up to 34 tires, making this the perfect system for large rigs, and the four included sensor caps are made with high-quality anti-corrosion materials.

The LCD display lets you see data as it refreshes, and five different alarms will alert you to issues like low pressure, low sensor power, and fast leaks. And should you encounter issues, just unscrew the sensors and reinstall them for a quick, easy reset process. The only drawback with this RV TPMS is the installation and setup instructions, which can be confusing for first-time users. Additionally, keep in mind that replacing the sensor batteries does come with an extra cost, which can add up over time.

When it comes to value, it’s hard to beat the insight offered by the B-Qtech RV TPMS. This system includes six sensors that wirelessly communicate with the solar-powered display, allowing you to monitor your RV’s tires continuously on the road. You can use the TPMS sensors for either four or six tires and switch between the two modes as needed, giving you some valuable versatility. Plus, the system monitors both temperature and pressure with a high level of accuracy for quick, responsive warnings.

The only potential issue you may run into with this RV TPMS is missed alerts. Because all of the notifications are sent to your smartphone, it’s tricky to monitor when you’re behind the wheel.

Lippert Components is a trusted name in the RV space, so it’s no surprise that the Lippert Components Tire Linc Tire Pressure Monitoring System for RVs is one that we’d suggest. Featuring four sensors and continuous pressure and temperature monitoring, this system uses a frequency repeater to check your RV’s tires every 15 minutes, delivering data right to your smartphone with no need for a separate display. You can also use the app to manage your TPMS sensors, set tire pressure ranges, and view all of your alerts easily. Plus, this RV TPMS includes a Quick Start kit that’ll walk you through getting started monitoring via your phone.

However, the sensors are rather pricey, especially when you compare them to other Tymate models. Another rather big issue is the installation instructions can be a bit difficult to figure out at first.

The Tymate Tire Pressure Monitoring System for RV Trailer is my premium pick as it’s specifically designed to pair with any six-wheeled vehicle, including RVs, buses, trailers, and trucks. It’s solar powered and can connect to a USB port if you can’t rely on the sun. The multifunctional tire pressure sensor has five alarm modes, and each one features a different alert, so you know exactly what is wrong with a specific tire no matter if it’s low pressure, high temperature, air leakage, or battery. The six sensors are built to be more economically friendly and they’re light, compact, and built to last in both hot and cold environments.

The display is clear which tire is throwing an alert and a signal booster can be added to the system for extra-long rigs. One downside of the EEZTire TPMS12 Tire Pressure Monitoring System is with the customer service, as although this is a fairly reliable product, some customers have reported the poor response time of the customer service team.

You’d be hard-pressed to find another system with as many features as the EEZTire TPMS12 Tire Pressure Monitoring System, as this system not only increases the safety of a vehicle but keeping your tires in perfect operating order increases fuel economy. This system feeds you live 24/7 data on every tire on your rig and supports up to a whopping 26 sensor caps. It also has preset metrics for both recreational vehicles as well as tow-behind models and trailers.

Perhaps the best feature of all, a one-year warranty is included with this TPMS to cover any issues or manufacturing defects. One issue with the TireMinder Solar Powered Trailer TPMS is with the display as the color LCD has an auto-dimming feature, which can be difficult to read during daylight hours or in bright sunlight.

The TireMinder Solar Powered Trailer TPMS is a highly reliable product, designed to measure tires up to 70 PSI. It features a high-quality monocrystalline solar panel, a long-lasting lithium iron phosphate battery, and a user-friendly color LCD. The display shows both pressure and temperature readings for all your tires at the same time, and a signal booster is included with this TPMS for maximum distance and signal reliability. A four-foot micro USB cable is also included with the purchase of this TPMS, and it’s fully mountable on any vehicle windshield using the included 3M strips.

One downside of the TireMinder Smart TPMS is the battery life. Although the batteries are not as durable as some other models, you can order free battery replacements online using the TireMinder battery replacement program.

The TireMinder Smart TPMS allows you to measure your RV's tire pressure and temperature directly from your smartphone, tablet, or other devices, and a constant monitoring process will check for a potential tire issue every six seconds. Eight CR1632 transmitter batteries are included with each purchase, but a free battery replacement program allows you to order new batteries online with ease. A Bluetooth adapter, DC charger, micro USB cable, carrying pouch, and instruction manual are included with each purchase. Using the included app, this TPMS can easily be installed and set up within ten minutes. This product can measure up to 22 tires ranging from zero to 232 PSI with simultaneous pressure and temperature readings.

One issue with the Truck Systems Technology TST 507 Tire Pressure Monitor is its durability. Some customers have reported issues with the battery life and color monitor after a few years. If you have any issues, reach out to the company regarding a potential replacement part for the monitor or a new battery if needed.

The Truck Systems Technology TST 507 Tire Pressure Monitor is another high-quality, reliable product and remotely monitors your RV's tire pressures and temperatures and reports them remotely to a color monitor. The system will trigger and alert you immediately of any readings outside of your custom high and low alert parameters, and it can measure up to four trailers at once. It features a long-lasting, easy-to-replace battery and the cap sensors of this TPMS are safe to use on any rubber tire valve stems. In addition to RV's, this TPMS is ideal for use on campers, trailers, motorhomes, and more. It is known to even detect slow leaks in your tire, making it one of the most efficient and accurate products on the market.

Our Verdict on RV TPMS

For a high-quality RV TPMS, consider the Bellacorp Tire Pressure Monitoring System, which features a powerful system that can monitor temperature and air pressure of up to 34 tires, or the B-Qtech RV TPMS, which can be powered via a built-in solar panel or conveniently charged via a USB cable.

What to Consider When Buying an RV TPMS

If you’re hoping to catch tire pressure changes and potential problems while you’re behind the wheel of your RV, you’ll want to make sure you pick out a top-tier RV TPMS. Here’s what you need to look for and think about while you’re comparing different products.

RV TPMS Key Features

Battery

Make sure that your battery is quality enough so that it does not have any issues like excessive or overheating. Some TPMS include rechargeable batteries, which are incredibly convenient and do not need to be replaced. Other TPMS for RV's include solar batteries, which are extremely efficient, but they do typically result in a more expensive, higher electric usage.

Display

You'll want to choose a model that has an easy-to-read display, while it is also extremely accurate. Make sure that your TPMS presents the readings in simple English. Some of the best displays also feature indicator lights in a few different colors, which helps with the accuracy and to avoid confusion.

Installation

Finding a model that is easy to install will save you a lot of time. You'll want to choose a TPMS that you can install on your own without the help of a professional. Check out the instruction manual or read the reviews before making a final decision, to choose a user-friendly TPMS for your RV.

RV TPMS Pricing

RV TPMS are available at an excellent value; you can find options priced under $100. However, the most common price range is $100 to $300, which includes a variety of different types, as well as products with many special features.

Tips and Tricks

As with something you do for decades upon decades, you pick up a few tips and tricks along the way in terms of selecting the right product, and/or using it. That’s the case with us and an RV TPMS. To help you bridge the information gap, here’s a selection of what we’ve learned along the way.

To reset your RV TPMS, first determine if it is a direct or indirect system. For direct TPMSes, there may be a reset button. For indirect systems, use a scanning tool or magnet to reset the sensors.

Before first using your TPMS, make sure that your RV's tires are inflated to their proper levels to calibrate the sensors.

Depending on the specific model you purchase, every TPMS has a different lifespan. While a TPMS battery usually lasts five to ten years, some can be solar-powered or recharged to extend overall battery life.

Each wheel of your RV typically corresponds to a specific transponder of the TPMS, so the system has to learn new placements based on the rotation of your tires. Consult your instruction manual if there are any initial accuracy or calibration issues.

If you purchase new tires and your tire valve stems also serve as the sensors for your TPMS, make sure to switch out the valve stems as well.

FAQs

You’ve got questions. The Drive has answers!

Q: Is an RV TPMS necessary for an RV?

A: Well, technically, you don’t have to own an RV TPMS in order to enjoy all your RV offers. But there’s a bit of a catch. You’ll have to closely monitor your camper’s tires on your own, checking their pressure regularly to catch any leaks, punctures, flats or other problems. A TPMS can take this work off your hands and handle it all for you.

Q: Where are TPMS sensors located?

A: When you equip your RV with a TPMS, you’ll attach the sensors to the inner part of your tires’ rims. Each tire gets its own sensor.

Q: How do RV TPMS sensors get power?

A: Most of today’s RV TPMS sensors are battery-powered. Each sensor will have its own battery enclosed in its durable outer casing, and the sensors will last as long as their batteries are powered and capable.